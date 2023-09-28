New Atomic Cartoons Original Movie Rocket Saves the Day Heads to PBS KIDS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD, OTC – THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”) today announced that Rocket Saves the Day, a brand-new animated original movie from its Kids & Family label Atomic Cartoons, will debut in the U.S. on PBS KIDS on December 26, 2023.

Rocket Saves the Day is a fun-filled adventure for preschoolers and their parents based on the New York Times bestselling Rocket book series created by Tad Hills and published by Random House Children’s Books. The movie is a hero’s journey in which an enthusiastic young pup, Rocket, and his new best friend, Little Yellow Bird, embark on a quest to save their town through the power of reading. Throughout the journey, Rocket and his friends learn how to put letters and sounds together to make words – the building blocks of reading. Its animation style embodies a unique and distinctive hand-drawn look that mirrors Hills’ textured illustrations.

“Tad Hills created such a rich and wonderful world in the Rocket books. They engage kids’ imaginations and celebrate the joy of learning, and we knew immediately that they would translate beautifully to animation,” said Matthew Berkowitz, Chief Creative Officer, Atomic Cartoons/Thunderbird and Thunderbird President. “PBS KIDS has been an incredible partner on the production. As our latest Atomic original release, Rocket Saves the Day exemplifies the kind of content we aspire to bring to life— an entertaining romp of an animated adventure, and inspiring kids to read!”

“PBS KIDS’ characters spark fun and learning, and we’re thrilled to welcome Rocket to the family,” said Adriano Schmid, VP, PBS KIDS Content, PBS. “We hope kids and parents will enjoy the movie together on December 26, and build reading skills along the way.”

Developed and written by Emmy-winning kids TV screenwriter Rachel Lipman (Rugrats, Dinosaur Train, Hey Arnold!), Rocket Saves the Day was adapted for television by Peabody-winning producer Lynn Kestin Sessler. Along with Joel Bradley and Trevor Bentley for Atomic, Tad Hills, Lynn Kestin Sessler and Rachel Bader serve as Executive Producers. Atomic’s Heather Renney serves as Supervising Producer.

Rocket Saves the Day is the latest owned IP (intellectual property) announced by Thunderbird, and the Company manages and controls global media distribution rights to the movie. Thunderbird Distribution will debut Rocket Saves the Day to prospective international buyers at global sales market mipcomjunior/MIPCOM, taking place in Cannes, France, October 14 to 19, 2023.

About Thunderbird Entertainment

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. The Company develops, produces, and distributes content through its Thunderbird Kids & Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media), formerly known as Thunderbird Factual, and Thunderbird Scripted brands. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Kids on Earth, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell, Kim’s Convenience, Strays and Reginald the Vampire, among others. The Company also has a team dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv

About PBS KIDS

PBS KIDS believes the world is full of possibilities, and so is every child. As the number one educational media brand for kids, PBS KIDS helps children ages 2-8 learn lessons that last a lifetime. Through media and community-based programs, PBS KIDS wants children to see themselves uniquely reflected and celebrated in lovable, diverse characters who serve as positive role models, and to explore their feelings and discover new adventures along the way. Families can stream PBS KIDS for free anytime, no subscription required. A large collection of mobile apps and pbskids.org provide accessible content that spark kids’ curiosity. PBS KIDS and local stations across the country support the entire ecosystem in which children learn and grow – including their teachers and caregivers, parents, and community – providing resources accessible anytime and anywhere. For more information, visit pbs.org/pressroom, or follow PBS KIDS on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

