Math Nation is Selected as a Finalist for Best Math Tool in the 2023 Tech Edvocate Awards

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Math Nation from Accelerate Learning was named a finalist for Best Math App or Tool in the 2023 Tech Edvocate Awards. Math Nation provides comprehensive, proven math resources for 6-8th Grade Math, Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra 2 and beyond.

The Tech Edvocate Awards program for preK-20 education honors the best that edtech has to offer by recognizing outstanding companies, people, and products. Products were evaluated on several criteria including purpose, research, teacher input, scalability, flexibility, student engagement, uniqueness, data security and privacy, and pricing, among others.

Math Nation is a dynamic online resource that helps students master middle and high school mathematics. It offers 24-hour access to high-quality instructional videos, workbooks, collaborative learning tools, and adaptive assessments and support.

“With Math Nation, districts and schools have a powerful, interactive math tool they can use to help their students build their knowledge, skills, and confidence in math,” said Kent Donges, chief revenue officer for Accelerate Learning. “We would like to thank the Tech Edvocate Awards’ panel of judges for recognizing Math Nation as a top math solution for 2023. We would also like to share this recognition with all of the math teachers and leaders who are working so diligently to provide their students with the resources and support they need to get on track and excel in math.”

Math Nation helps students master math skills with individualized instruction from dynamic content videos led by “Study Experts” — and students can choose the Study Expert who best fits their learning style. Using the Math Nation mobile app, students can also download videos and view them offline later when they may not have internet access.

Math Nation is flexible and scalable, and can be implemented at the school, district, and state levels. For information, visit MathNation.com or call 888-608-MATH.

About Accelerate Learning Inc.

Accelerate Learning provides STEM curriculum and professional development solutions that empower teachers, increase scores, and inspire students to become tomorrow’s STEM leaders. Its STEMscopes, Collaborate Science, and Math Nation curricula and resources are highly adaptable, accessible, and support instruction in any learning environment. The comprehensive, results-oriented solutions are used by more than 9 million students and 750,000 teachers across the country. For information, visit acceleratelearning.com or call 800-531-0864.