fwrd thinking-RTLS Platforms and TPC Systems Enter Nationwide Partnership

MILFORD, Conn. & LITTLETON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--fwrd thinking has developed innovative RTLS technology which allows healthcare facilities to obtain better management of their hard assets, as well as use the technology to increase staff effectiveness and efficiencies while facing significant challenges with resources. TPC Systems has been a reseller and systems integrator in the Northeastern United States for almost 90 years. TPC has been able to amass market shares with some of the products which they represent in the range of 90%. This equates to having some of the most prominent healthcare systems within their client base. The Companies announced today that they will combine their efforts, as fwrd thinking has appointed TPC as their Master Distributor, who will represent fwrd thinking across the North American Market.

When RTLS Systems are deployed within a healthcare setting, it becomes evident quickly that these systems can assist staff in a number of ways. Locating mobile assets, such as Vital Signs Devices, Infusion Pumps and other mobile medical equipment is one key function. Other current functions include hand washing tracking to ensure that thorough hand washing is achieved in patient care areas and staff duress capabilities. As these RTLS systems become more ubiquitous within healthcare, uses such as alarm management, staff location when alarms occur, and other forms of automation will assist with staff shortages and efficiencies.

“fwrd thinking is very excited to enter into this partnership with TPC Systems. We believe that we have the most advanced and flexible RTLS Platform in the market today. With TPC leading our commercial efforts, we believe that fwrd thinking RTLS Technology will gain rapid market share. We are also looking forward to working with TPC on the product evolution efforts around our RTLS Platform,” stated Mr. Brooks Wood, CEO fwrd thinking.

“TPC has been in business for close to 90 years, and we have been fortunate to be able to bring leading edge technologies and products to market within the healthcare market segments. We believe that the fwrd thinking team has created very innovative and capable RTLS Products which currently offer product advantages versus competition. We will build out a nationwide distribution channel which will allow for healthcare institutions to gain access to, and benefit from the fwrd thinking products and capabilities. We are excited to add fwrd thinking to our Nationwide Distribution efforts,” stated Mr. Tom Cafora, CEO at TPC Systems.

About TPC Systems

TPC has introduced numerous healthcare innovations to the medical markets for many decades. TPC is a reseller and integrator of medical technologies to the healthcare markets. Recently, TPC has expanded its focus and has become a Nationwide Distribution Partner for several medical technology companies. With this expanded focus, TPC is moving to become a Nationwide Reseller of innovative products and services and is forming a nationwide distribution channel for these products.

About fwrd thinking

Established with the goal of bridging simplicity with modern technology, fwrd thinking has been active in the Healthcare IoT sector for a number of years. In 2016, the company introduced Locate+®, a Bluetooth-enabled RTLS, broadening its contribution to the industry. Initially, Locate+ was sold under a private label arrangement with a leading Nurse Call platform. Prioritizing adaptability as well as convenience for healthcare caregivers, fwrd thinking's solutions aim to cater to a diverse range of healthcare demands, this includes product integration, staff time savings, and various levels of automation.