TD SYNNEX Capital Introduces New Short Term Credit Program to Empower Partner Growth

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD SYNNEX Capital, a financing division of TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), is adding a new short-term credit program for U.S. customers with extended payment terms that is intended to provide more credit capacity to partners, giving them more flexible options and ultimately, the ability to grow their business.

The new credit program, known as Amplify, allows partners to dynamically choose their own net terms on eligible orders, significantly reducing order complexity as well as the need for outside finance companies. Amplify includes extended payment terms of 45, 60, 75 or 90 days, common due dates, and a self-service portal to help partners manage their payables.

“Through TD SYNNEX Capital, we aim to provide our partners with improved financing flexibility and better customer experiences. We believe this unique new service will streamline the buying experience and extend the overall purchasing power of our partners and their clients,” said Jay Snyder, senior vice president, Credit at TD SYNNEX.

The Amplify program will be led by Michael Hennig, who recently joined TD SYNNEX as vice president of financial solutions. Hennig has more than 20 years of experience in corporate banking and structured finance and is known for driving growth and innovation across the supply chain financing landscape.

“We created this program as a result of our strong understanding of how our customers’ businesses work and the evolution of the financial environment. Our goal is to provide a customized financing program that offers flexibility, simplification, and speed to let customers focus on growing their business,” said Hennig. “This program allows us to lean into our customer relationships and keeps our customers in control of their individual go-to-market strategies.”

“Having consistent access to the extended payment terms and simplified purchasing experience offered by this program will help to strengthen our customer offering, and ultimately support our business goals,” said Bob Tadevich, president of NetworkSolutions, a TD SYNNEX partner. “I know this program will be a gamechanger for us and our customers.”

Any U.S. based TD SYNNEX partner with an active net terms line that is in good standing with the company, or with an existing floor plan relationship, is eligible for Amplify. TD SYNNEX Capital’s other offerings include long term payment solutions ranging from 12-60 months with monthly, quarterly, or annual payments – for any IT product or service. Solutions ranging from installment payment plans to as-a-service models can be integrated effortlessly into a sale with the assistance of TD SYNNEX Capital’s financing experts. Vendors and channel partners can engage TD SYNNEX Capital on a transactional or programmatic level to drive to their desired results.

To learn more about the program, contact amplify@tdsynnex.com or TDSYNNEXCapital@tdsynnex.com.

