Dillard’s Offers Exclusive Southern Living Christmas Cookbook

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to further its commitment to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Chapters and their efforts to keep families with children who are ill or injured close to each other and the medical care they need with Dillard’s 29th annual holiday fundraiser. Since 1994, Dillard’s has supported RMHC families during difficult times with a fundraiser benefiting several Ronald McDonald House programs across the United States.

Create some magic with this all-new cookbook from Southern Living, featuring inventive recipes and page after page of holiday decorating ideas. Find inspiration from Southern Living stylists using pieces from the Southern Living Home Collection, exclusively at Dillard’s. With 100+ brand-new recipes and 115+ full-color photos throughout, this Christmas 2023 cookbook is the must-have resource for entertaining with elegance and ease this holiday season.

The cookbooks are available now in all Dillard’s stores nationwide, as well as online at dillards.com for just $15. Profits from the sale of the cookbooks will benefit RMHC Chapters in Dillard’s markets.

“Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) serves millions of children and their families around the world every year,” said Joanna Sabato, Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at RMHC. “We’re incredibly grateful for Dillard’s generous donation and support to help keep families with children who are sick together when they need it most.”

Now in its 29th year of support, Dillard’s has raised more than $15.6 million to benefit RMHC. “Our continued relationship with RMHC gives all of us at Dillard’s an enormous sense of pride. We look forward to another successful fundraiser this year and are honored to support Ronald McDonald House programs in our communities,” said Denise Mahaffy, senior vice president of Dillard’s.

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through a global network of over 260 Chapters in more than 60 countries and regions, RMHC enables, facilitates and supports family-centered care through three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®. RMHC programs help families with ill or injured children stay together and near leading hospitals and health care services worldwide, ensuring they have access to the medical care their child needs while fully supported and actively involved in their child’s care. For more information, visit RMHC.org.

Dillard’s was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard’s, Inc. ranks among the nation’s largest fashion retailers - operating 274 Dillard’s locations including 27 clearance centers spanning 29 states and an Internet store at dillards.com. The Company focuses on delivering style, quality and value to its customers by offering premium fashion apparel, beauty and home collections from both national and exclusive brand sources. Dillard’s complements this curated product assortment with exceptional, client-focused customer care.