Jubilant Radiopharma and Cardiac Imaging, Inc. Announce Exclusive Partnership to Expand Access for Mobile Cardiac PET Offering

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jubilant DraxImage Inc., dba Jubilant Radiopharma, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Limited, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Cardiac Imaging, Inc., of Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, to provide a daily-leased rubidium solution to healthcare facilities interested in performing cardiac PET. Offering healthcare facilities with the option to either use a flexible daily-leased rubidium program or build a full time PET program will ultimately increase access for suspected CAD patients to state of the art imaging with cardiac PET.

“This partnership with Cardiac Imaging allows unprecedented access of RUBY Rubidium Elution System™ and RUBY-FILL® (Rubidium Rb82 generator) to various types of facilities interested in performing cardiac PET,” said Sergio Calvo, President, Jubilant Radiopharma, Radiopharmaceuticals Division. “Given our mutual goal to expand patient access to state-of-the-art myocardial perfusion, the partnership was a natural next step for both companies. Cardiology practices will have the ability to start a cardiac PET program on a part-time basis, and then determine how it will fit into a broader program for their patients in the future.”

“At Cardiac Imaging, our priority has always been to provide patients with access to the leading cardiac care services. Through our partnership with Jubilant, we’re able to further that mission and offer a Cardiac PET solution for every practice,” said Sam Kancherlapalli, CEO, Cardiac Imaging, Inc. “Our daily-leased rubidium program is the newest addition to our portfolio, and we’re thrilled to have an innovative, patient-centric partner in Jubilant as we continue to drive forward.”

Cardiac Imaging, Inc. is the nation’s leading provider of cardiac PET services through their mobile and fixed site services. Their cutting-edge fleet of mobile coaches delivers all-inclusive Cardiac PET/CT imaging services straight to cardiologists’ offices. Cardiac Imaging, Inc.’s fixed site program is a comprehensive turnkey offering, enabling physicians to administer Cardiac PET in their own facilities. Through these solutions, Cardiac Imaging, Inc. is advancing the field of cardiac PET and delivering premier cardiac care across the US.

Jubilant Radiopharma and Cardiac Imaging, Inc. will both have a booth at the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC) meeting held September 29 to October 1, 2023 at the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel in Toronto, Canada, booth 201 and booth 101, respectively. Our representatives will be on hand to answer questions. Additionally, if you are interested in starting a full or part time cardiac PET program, or are interested in learning more about Jubilant Radiopharma’s “RUBY Mobile Solutions” program, please visit www.RUBY-FILL.com.

About RUBY-FILL®

INDICATION (US): RUBY-FILL is a closed system used to produce rubidium (Rb82) chloride injection for intravenous use. Rubidium (Rb82) chloride injection is a radioactive diagnostic agent indicated for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging of the myocardium under rest or pharmacologic stress conditions to evaluate regional myocardial perfusion in adult patients with suspected or existing coronary artery disease.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION:

Warning: High Level Radiation Exposure with use of incorrect eluent and failure to follow quality control testing Procedure

Please see full prescribing information for complete boxed warning

High Level Radiation Exposure with Use of Incorrect Eluent

Using the incorrect eluent can cause high Strontium (Sr 82) and (Sr 85) breakthrough levels (5.1)

Use only additive-free 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection USP to elute the generator (2.5)

Immediately stop the patient infusion and discontinue the use of the affected RUBY-Full ® generator if the incorrect solution is used to elute the generator (4)

generator if the incorrect solution is used to elute the generator (4) Evaluate the patient's radiation absorbed dose and monitor for the effects of radiation to critical organs such as bone marrow (2.9)

Excess Radiation Exposure with Failure to Follow the Quality Control Testing Procedure

Excess radiation exposure occurs when the levels of Sr 82 or Sr 85 in the Rubidium Rb 82 Chloride injection exceed specific limits (5.2)

Strictly adhere to the generator quality control testing procedure (2.6)

Stop using the generator if it reaches any of its Expiration Limit (2.7)

About Jubilant Pharma Limited

Jubilant Pharma Limited (JPL), a Company incorporated under the laws of Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova Limited, is an integrated global pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing and supply of Radiopharmaceuticals with a network of 46 radio-pharmacies in the US, Allergy Immunotherapy, Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectables and Non-sterile products and Solid Dosage Formulations through five manufacturing facilities that cater to all the regulated market including USA, Europe and other geographies. The Company has a team of around 3,500 multicultural people across the globe and is committed to delivering value to its customers spread across over 75 countries. It is well recognized as a 'Partner of Choice' by leading pharmaceutical companies globally. For more info, please visit www.jubilantpharma.com.

About Jubilant DraxImage Inc., dba Jubilant Radiopharma

Jubilant DraxImage Inc., dba Jubilant Radiopharma, a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Ltd., is an industry leader in the field of radiopharmaceuticals that is involved in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of radiopharmaceutical products through its Radiopharmaceuticals Division, as well as in the distribution of radiopharmaceuticals through its Radiopharmacies Division. Jubilant Radiopharma’s manufactured products are used in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of various diseases with specialization in lung, thyroid, bone and cardiac imaging products as well as in thyroid disease therapy. The Radiopharmacies Division is the second largest radiopharmacy network in the US with 46 pharmacies distributing nuclear medicine products to the largest national Group Purchasing Organisations (GPOs), regional health systems, stand-alone imaging centres, cardiologists and hospitals. This business has over 30 years of experience in serving the US nuclear medicine community and its current geographical reach enables it to serve over four million patients yearly. The Radiopharmacies Division complements the company’s niche radiopharmaceuticals business and provides it with direct access to hospital networks. Jubilant Radiopharma is focused on developing, manufacturing, commercializing and distributing high quality and sustainable diagnostic and therapeutic agents for the sole purpose of “Improving Lives Through Nuclear Medicine” on a global scale.

For further information about Jubilant Radiopharma, and for full prescribing information, please visit our website: www.jubilantradiopharma.com