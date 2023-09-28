SkyHive Powering Learning-platform Fuse With Real-time Labor Market Data

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyHive®, the recognized leader in generative AI applications for companies and governments on their reskilling journey to build capable and future-proof workforces, today announced that its real-time labor market data is partnering with Fuse, the SaaS-based AI-powered learning experience and management (LXP/LMS) platform for workflow learning.

SkyHive ingests 24TB of raw data daily from over 180 countries, which spans job types, skills, salary, and labor economics. Using SkyHive’s data, Fuse can map customers’ skill gaps to learning opportunities to deliver more personalized experiences that allow organizations to reskill and help individuals achieve their desired career goals.

“ We’re thrilled that Fuse will be taking advantage of SkyHive’s unique insights,” says SkyHive Founder and CEO Sean Hinton. “ Both our companies are committed to reskilling, and Fuse getting this level of skills insights is a natural fit.”

Fuse is a recognized leader in learning and development transformation for businesses on a global scale, partnering with a diverse range of global brands, including Panasonic, Mazda, Avon, IHG, Dropbox, and others. Through its AI powered platform, it fosters a dynamic learning culture that encourages everyday learning moments, while seamlessly integrating learning, knowledge, and communication directly into the workflow. This integration allows organizations to enhance workforce capabilities, keeping teams consistently updated with the latest learning and knowledge, enabling them to complete tasks efficiently.

" By combining SkyHive's powerful skills platform with Fuse's expertise in learning, we are creating a comprehensive solution that transforms skills mapping, personalized learning, and career development,” says Steve Dineen, CEO of Fuse Universal. “ This partnership enriches the learning experience, helps bridge skills gaps effectively, and provides our customers with a more data-driven approach to skills development and career advancement."

SkyHive is learning-platform agnostic and can integrate into platforms like Fuse that are interested in advanced, AI-driven learning experiences. Learn more about Fuse and SkyHive’s partnership during the October 3 webinar.

About SkyHive

SkyHive is a Certified B Corporation and generative artificial intelligence software company that rapidly reskills companies and communities worldwide. SkyHive is recognized as a top AI innovator by Forbes, and a World Economic Forum Global Innovator.

Gartner named SkyHive a "Cool Vendor" in HCM and in its 2023 "Hype Cycle" reports for HR Technology, Talent Acquisition Technology, and Workforce Transformation.

Leading enterprises and innovative government organizations use SkyHive’s cloud-based applications, Human Capital Operating System™, and SkyHive’s Quantum Labor Analysis® to power the future of work at its most granular level: skills. In addition, SkyHive has been recognized by the World Economic Forum, GPAI, RAII, and others for leading efforts in ethical AI and its positive impact on labor economies worldwide. For more information, visit www.skyhive.ai.

About Fuse

Fuse started with fuseSchool, a charitable foundation started by Steve Dineen that empowers millions of learners around the globe by giving them access to a world-class education for free-anytime, anywhere. It currently has more than 10 million learners with a goal of 100 million in 2023.