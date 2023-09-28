Schrödinger and Two City University of New York Colleges Awarded $1M NSF Grant to Increase Access to Computational Molecular Modeling Education

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based computational platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, and two City University of New York (CUNY) institutions, New York City College of Technology (City Tech) and LaGuardia Community College (LaGuardia), today announced that they have been awarded a three-year, $1M grant from the National Science Foundation to develop experiential learning opportunities for students in the field of computational molecular modeling. The grant will help increase access for underrepresented students to industry-leading technology and paid internships to prepare them for careers in drug discovery.

Schrödinger and two academic collaborators City Tech and LaGuardia will use the funding to launch a collaborative initiative, Introducing Molecular Modeling Experiences to underRepresented StudEnts (IMMERSE). IMMERSE seeks to increase entry points into drug discovery careers by enhancing student participation at multiple levels on the pathway from community college to a four-year institution to the workforce.

As part of the IMMERSE initiative, Dr. Katherine Bay from Schrödinger’s education team will collaborate with Biology Professors Dr. Mai Zahran and Dr. Armando Solis from City Tech and Chemistry Professor Dr. Ian Alberts from LaGuardia to redesign course curricula to integrate current industry-driven practices and cloud-based laboratory exercises, as well as provide paid internship programs for underrepresented students in STEM. The three-year grant will support approximately 480 STEM associate degree students from LaGuardia, up to 240 Biomedical Informatics Bachelor's degree students from City Tech, and 30 Schrödinger interns.

“Schrödinger has a strong track record of building educational initiatives to support the growth and development of computational modelers at all stages of their career, and we are thrilled to launch this new initiative,” stated Katherine Bay, Ph.D., a leader within Schrödinger’s education team. “The IMMERSE initiative is designed to provide access, opportunity, and empowerment to diverse groups of students from CUNY to better equip the next generation of computational scientists with expertise and long-term connections that can lead to successful careers in molecular modeling.”

“City Tech's Biomedical Informatics program is among the first in the nation to offer a truly integrated Biomedical Informatics degree at the undergraduate level. Recognized by leaders in the field, the curriculum is crafted to provide comprehensive training in the use of vast biomedical databases in healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotech, and research settings,” stated Mai Zahran, Ph.D., Associate Professor at the New York City College of Technology and the lead Principal Investigator on the grant. “The IMMERSE initiative is a unique opportunity to offer students a direct path from their associate degree to baccalaureate degree and bridge the gap between classroom experiences and industry-relevant questions. We are very excited to partner with LaGuardia Community College and Schrödinger to help talented and diverse students acquire computational modeling skills that can lead to long, successful careers in science.”

​​“LaGuardia’s mission is to educate and graduate one of the most diverse student populations in the country. The college is renowned for providing experiential learning to traditionally disadvantaged students in order to enhance their innovative capabilities concerning industry-related issues,” stated Ian Alberts, Ph.D., Professor at LaGuardia Community College and co-Principal Investigator on the grant. “The IMMERSE initiative affords an unprecedented environment to empower associate degree students with molecular modeling skills that are key for the workforce. We are delighted to work closely with City Tech and Schrödinger to improve educational pathways and provide career opportunities in the biotechnology area.”

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is licensed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 800 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

For more information about Schrödinger’s education programs and corporate sustainability initiatives, please visit the Training section of our website and read our 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report.

About New York City College of Technology (City Tech)

City Tech, located at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge in Downtown Brooklyn, is the designated college of technology within the City University of New York (CUNY). Founded in 1946, today City Tech is a national model for industry-aligned education and an engine for economic mobility, offering 58 cutting-edge associate and baccalaureate degree programs spanning the technologies of art and design, architecture, biomedical informatics, business, teacher education, computer systems, engineering, entertainment, health care, hospitality, human services, legal studies, and the liberal arts and sciences. As a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) and Asian American/Native American Pacific Island Serving Institution (AANAPISI), City Tech is committed to providing broad access to high quality technological and professional education for a diverse urban population. To learn more, visit www.citytech.cuny.edu.

About LaGuardia Community College

LaGuardia Community College (LAGCC), a Hispanic-Serving Institution, located in Long Island City, Queens offers more than 50 degrees and certificates, and more than 65 continuing education programs to educate New Yorkers seeking new skills and careers. As an institution of the City University of New York (CUNY), the College reflects the legacy of our namesake, Fiorello H. LaGuardia, the former NYC mayor beloved for his advocacy of underserved populations. Since 1971, LaGuardia’s academic programs and support services have advanced the socioeconomic mobility of students while providing them with access to a high quality, affordable college education. To learn more, visit http://www.laguardia.edu/home.