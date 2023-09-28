Cintas to hold job fairs at new Menomonee Falls Cleanroom facility

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) is now hiring at its brand-new, state-of-the-art Cleanroom facility in Menomonee Falls, Wis., which will formally open on Wednesday, Nov. 15. To help staff its upcoming operations, Cintas will host two job fairs at the operation next week.

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 What: Cintas Job Fair – Production & Warehouse positions When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT Where: Cintas Cleanroom, N51W13915 Northpark Dr. Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 What: Cintas Job Fair – Production & Warehouse positions When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Where: Cintas Cleanroom, N51W13915 Northpark Dr. Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

NOTES: Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and eligible to work in the United States

MORE INFO: Arianna Bilardello, HR Manager, (262) 207-8936 or BilardelloA@cintas.com

Current job openings are available at careers.cintas.com, and job seekers can also register their interest in Cleanroom and other local Cintas positions on the site.

Available Jobs, Pay & Benefits

Cintas’ Cleanroom facility in Menomonee Falls has 10-15 immediate job openings and expects to hire an additional 15-20 employees over the next 2-4 months (the facility already employs approximately 40 people).

The job fairs will be for those interested in production and warehouse positions. Full- and part-time positions are available, with starting pay rates up to $18 per hour.

The jobs are also eligible for Cintas’ full employee-partner benefits package, which includes comprehensive and competitive medical, dental and vision programs that feature employee health-care premiums 30% lower than the industry’s national average – including an option that has zero cost to Cintas employee-partners.

Other employment benefits include:

Weekly pay

Retirement program that includes a 401(k), profit sharing and Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP)

Paid time off (PTO) and paid holidays

Disability and life insurance packages

Career advancement opportunities, including training and development programs

For more information about the positions available at the Menomonee Falls Cleanroom facility, contact HR Manager Arianna Bilardello at (262) 207-8936 or via email at bilardelloa@cintas.com.

Why Cintas?

A Fortune 500 company, Cintas has been widely recognized for its business and employment practices and for its outstanding workplace environment, with recent honors including:

Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies

Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies

Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies

Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces

Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Women

Forbes' Best Large Employers

Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity

Forbes' Best Employers for Women

Forbes' Best In-State Employers

The company has also been honored for its employment and business practices supporting disabled employee-partners; early-career employee-partners; military-affiliated employee-partners, spouses, and suppliers; and the LGBTQ+ communities.

What Are Cintas Cleanrooms?

Cintas Cleanrooms use a highly specialized laundering process with strict standard operating procedures and stringent requirements that meet and maintain ISO 9001 certification.

The Graham Cleanroom facility will be Cintas’ fifth such facility in the United States. Cleanrooms provide vital services to North America’s high-growth innovation and manufacturing economies, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturing, compounding pharmacies, electronics manufacturing, aerospace and defense, nanotechnology, semiconductor, automotive and optics.

The Cleanroom process removes particulates from specialized employee workwear that’s required in highly controlled and high-tech manufacturing, research and testing environments.

Cintas’ Cleanrooms developed contamination control equipment, systems and technology to meet the stringent requirements of their customers, and delivers quality, value and service for industries that require contamination control solutions for their workwear.

Dedicated Cleanroom quality managers monitor Cintas’ Cleanroom facilities as part of a comprehensive total quality management program.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.