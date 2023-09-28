Southeastern Grocers unveils fall-inspired products and celebrates more than 150 Own Brand awards

SEG Own Brand dairy products scooped up 12 awards, with three products selected as cream of the crop in their respective categories: SE Grocers Plain Soft Cream Cheese Spread, SE Grocers Low Fat Blueberry Yogurt and SE Grocers Greek Blueberry Yogurt. (Photo: Business Wire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is helping customers fall in love with the flavors of the season with new limited-edition fall-themed Own Brand products developed with a focus on taste, quality and affordability. SEG’s Own Brand products have earned more than 150 awards in 2023, a testament to the grocer’s commitment to excellence in offering quality products at an affordable price.

Dewayne Rabon, Chief Merchandising Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are excited to celebrate the fall season with the introduction of our new limited-edition seasonal Own Brands products. We've put a lot of thought and effort into the creation of these items to ensure they capture the essence of autumn, while maintaining an unwavering commitment to exceptional quality at an affordable price. The numerous accolades our products have earned so far this year affirm our dedication to product excellence. We are deeply grateful for the recognition and remain steadfast in our guarantee to deliver outstanding Own Brand offerings to our valued customers."

Specially curated to embrace the cozy and warm sentiments of autumn, SEG’s limited-edition Own Brand products incorporate fall favorites into premium ice cream flavors and fresh bakery items. Customers can fall in love with the nostalgia of a pumpkin spice latte, reimagined in a frozen masterpiece with Prestige Pumpkin Spice Latte ice cream – rich pumpkin ice cream, espresso flakes and a swirl of vanilla cream create a blend of flavors that captures the comfort of fall in every bite. For those who are not fans of pumpkin, SEG offers a different play that is sure to blitz the taste buds. The grocer’s Prestige Sack ‘Em Sundae ice cream is the ultimate flavor rush, featuring a victory formation of vanilla ice cream, caramel swirls, brownie bits and rich fudge flakes – it’s a crowd-pleasing treat with cause for celebration.

With a commitment to quality and value, SEG’s award-winning line of Own Brand products offers nearly 8,000 items to help customers save an average of 20% compared to national brands, providing affordability without sacrificing quality. The grocer’s Own Brand products and market exclusive lines have won more than 150 awards across a variety of categories to date in 2023, including top honors from Store Brands, Progressive Grocer, World Dairy Expo, along with USA Wine, Beer and Spirits Ratings.

Grocery industry outlets Store Brands and Progressive Grocer included SEG’s Own Brands in their respective annual Editors’ Picks awards. Lauded for quality, value and innovation, Store Brands Editors’ Picks awarded a total of 17 medals to SEG Own Brand products, including two gold medals for Prestige Carrot Cupcake and Frosting Baking Mix and SE Grocers Mango Liquid Water Enhancer. Additionally, Progressive Grocer Editors’ Picks recognized SE Grocers Party Cubes, a collaboration with Relocalize, as one of the Best New Products of 2023. The super-premium cubed ice is manufactured in the world’s first autonomous micro-factory and designed to help eliminate middle-mile logistics. Earlier this year, Store Brands also presented SEG with two Game Changer awards for product innovation: SE Grocers Powdered Drink Mix and SE Grocers Drinkable Yogurt. The award program annually honors people, brands and company innovations that drive change in the private label industry.

Dairy was the main attraction at the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association. Recognized for excellence in innovation, flavor and variety, SEG Own Brand dairy products scooped up 12 awards, with three products selected as cream of the crop in their respective categories: SE Grocers Plain Soft Cream Cheese Spread, SE Grocers Low Fat Blueberry Yogurt and SE Grocers Greek Blueberry Yogurt.

A cheers-worthy achievement, SEG’s private label and market exclusive wines, beers and liquors took home a total of 119 medals at the USA Wine Ratings, USA Beer Ratings and USA Spirits Ratings, including 18 gold, 80 silver and 21 bronze medals. In addition to earning gold medals, two of the grocer’s private label products received top honors: SunBay Cellars Rosé was named USA Wine Ratings’ Rosé Wine of the Year, Best in Show by Country Category – Chile and Best Wine of the Year by Value; and Winn-Dixie Blended Scotch Whisky was named USA Spirits Ratings’ Best Spirit of the Year by Value.

In addition to providing quality and affordable Own Brand products, SEG continues to lower prices on more than 150 commonly shopped items each season to help customers stretch their grocery budget year-round. Through the grocer’s “Down Down” program in Winn-Dixie stores, customers can save more than 15% on average when shopping items marked by the red hand on signs and tags throughout the store. Similarly, items marked in yellow and green signage at Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket are part of the “Low Price” and “Low Low Price” programs providing customers with deep discounts on their grocery trip.

Customers can also maximize their savings by using the grocer’s rewards program with the Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie apps. The rewards program offers additional winning deals, digital coupons and points that can be redeemed for money off groceries. The program also puts savings on the fast track with personalized rewards, points multipliers and the Big App Deal, which allows customers to score a free item or bonus points.

For more information on SEG’s award-winning Own Brand products and savings opportunities, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer and one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.