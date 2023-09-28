Monumental di Suvero Sculpture To Be Installed at Petaluma River Park - on Oct. 2nd and 3rd

WHAT: INSTALLATION of Mark di Suvero’s Huru

The installation of Huru by internationally acclaimed sculptor Mark di Suvero will be happening at Petaluma River Park. Come see cranes and cherry pickers install the monumental wind-activated sculpture in its new home. Witness the elaborate and intricate dance of 6 tons of steel getting perfectly positioned and oriented. When completed, stand back to view the impressive 38 foot sculpture with arms outstretched in a welcoming gesture.

Free Public Welcome Event at Petaluma River Park

CELEBRATION EVENT and RIBBON CUTTING: a free public event for all to celebrate the unveiling of Huru made by a world-famous sculptor with Petaluma roots, Mark di Suvero (National Medal of Arts recipient).

At 10:15 am, Petaluma Mayor Kevin McDonnell will perform a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate world-class art coming to Petaluma. Huru was created in Petaluma in the 1980s and has been exhibited around the world. It is now on a long-term loan to Petaluma River Park thanks to the family of the late Lowell McKegney, lifelong friend and right hand man of di Suvero. Katy McKegney, Lowell McKegney’s daughter and his wife Carol McKegney, will be in attendance and available to talk about di Suvero.

WHEN: Installation: Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 from 8:00am to 12:00pm and

Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 8:00am to 12:00pm

Ribbon Cutting: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 10:15 am

Welcome Event: Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 9:30 am-11:00 am

WHERE: Petaluma River Park

100 East D Street, Petaluma, CA 94952

WHO: Hosted by Petaluma River Park Foundation Executive Director Seair Lorentz.

Huru, 38’ steel sculpture by world acclaimed sculptor Mark di Suvero

WHY: Experience Huru’s installation

The installation process demonstrates the complex simplicity of the Huru sculpture. A large crane will be placing the 38-foot sculpture at Petaluma River Park, transforming the landscape with its bold angles and scale. Watch the crane and cherry pickers install the monumental sculpture while discussing the importance of the piece, its history in Petaluma, and how it came to its new home after being exhibited around the world.

Welcome Event

The welcome event will celebrate Huru’s new home at Petaluma River Park, which underscores the Petaluma River Park Foundation’s mission to be a park that connects people, art, and nature.

The community is invited to learn more about future plans for Petaluma River Park, with hands-on access to arts and crafts activities coordinated by neighboring community organization, the Petaluma Arts Center. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions about Mark di Suvero’s Huru and the River Park.

BACKGROUND: Petaluma River Park sits on 24 acres of undeveloped land on the McNear Peninsula and connects people, art and nature. It is privately owned by the Petaluma River Park Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization which is leading the planning, design, and construction of this new state-of-the-art waterfront park. Open to the public daily, dawn until dusk.