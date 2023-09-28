Monumental di Suvero Sculpture To Be Installed at Petaluma River Park - on Oct. 2nd and 3rd

Free Public Welcome Event and Ribbon Cutting with Petaluma Mayor on Oct. 7 with Hands-On Arts Activities Celebrates a Major Milestone in this New Park Connecting Community, Art, & Nature

Mark di Suvero's Huru finds a new home in Petaluma. Photo courtesy of Mark di Suvero.

--()--Petaluma River Park Foundation:

   

 

WHAT: 

 

INSTALLATION of Mark di Suvero’s Huru

   

The installation of Huru by internationally acclaimed sculptor Mark di Suvero will be happening at Petaluma River Park. Come see cranes and cherry pickers install the monumental wind-activated sculpture in its new home. Witness the elaborate and intricate dance of 6 tons of steel getting perfectly positioned and oriented. When completed, stand back to view the impressive 38 foot sculpture with arms outstretched in a welcoming gesture.

   
   

Free Public Welcome Event at Petaluma River Park

   

CELEBRATION EVENT and RIBBON CUTTING: a free public event for all to celebrate the unveiling of Huru made by a world-famous sculptor with Petaluma roots, Mark di Suvero (National Medal of Arts recipient).

   

 

   

At 10:15 am, Petaluma Mayor Kevin McDonnell will perform a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate world-class art coming to Petaluma. Huru was created in Petaluma in the 1980s and has been exhibited around the world. It is now on a long-term loan to Petaluma River Park thanks to the family of the late Lowell McKegney, lifelong friend and right hand man of di Suvero. Katy McKegney, Lowell McKegney’s daughter and his wife Carol McKegney, will be in attendance and available to talk about di Suvero.

   

 

WHEN:  

Installation: Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 from 8:00am to 12:00pm and

   

Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 8:00am to 12:00pm

   

 

   

Ribbon Cutting: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 10:15 am

   

 

   

Welcome Event: Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 9:30 am-11:00 am

   

 

WHERE:  

Petaluma River Park

   

100 East D Street, Petaluma, CA 94952

   

 

WHO:  

Hosted by Petaluma River Park Foundation Executive Director Seair Lorentz.

   

Huru, 38’ steel sculpture by world acclaimed sculptor Mark di Suvero

   

 

WHY:  

Experience Huru’s installation

   

The installation process demonstrates the complex simplicity of the Huru sculpture. A large crane will be placing the 38-foot sculpture at Petaluma River Park, transforming the landscape with its bold angles and scale. Watch the crane and cherry pickers install the monumental sculpture while discussing the importance of the piece, its history in Petaluma, and how it came to its new home after being exhibited around the world.

   

 

   

Welcome Event

   

The welcome event will celebrate Huru’s new home at Petaluma River Park, which underscores the Petaluma River Park Foundation’s mission to be a park that connects people, art, and nature.

   

 

   

The community is invited to learn more about future plans for Petaluma River Park, with hands-on access to arts and crafts activities coordinated by neighboring community organization, the Petaluma Arts Center. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions about Mark di Suvero’s Huru and the River Park.

   

 

BACKGROUND:

Petaluma River Park sits on 24 acres of undeveloped land on the McNear Peninsula and connects people, art and nature. It is privately owned by the Petaluma River Park Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization which is leading the planning, design, and construction of this new state-of-the-art waterfront park. Open to the public daily, dawn until dusk.

   

 

Media Instructions:

 

Videographers, reporters, and photographers are welcome to document the installation on Oct. 2rd and 3rd and the Welcome Event on Oct. 7th. Please let us know if you plan on attending either event. Interviews are welcome.

 

Contacts

Tammy Skinner
310-497-1108 or at tamlelie@gmail.com
Or
Alissa Bushnell
415-235-9532 or at alissa@zimbida.com

Contacts

Tammy Skinner
310-497-1108 or at tamlelie@gmail.com
Or
Alissa Bushnell
415-235-9532 or at alissa@zimbida.com