Air Liquide and Trillium to collaborate on development of heavy-duty hydrogen fueling market in the United States

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Liquide and Trillium Energy Solutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pursue the development of the heavy-duty hydrogen fueling market in the U.S. This significant collaboration marks a pivotal milestone in accelerating the decarbonization of the transportation sector while bolstering the hydrogen mobility market.

The partners aim to accelerate the heavy-duty hydrogen transportation ecosystem by focusing on both hydrogen supply and refueling infrastructure. Air Liquide, a world leader in low-carbon and renewable hydrogen production, supply and technologies, will work alongside Trillium Energy Solutions, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, a leading supplier of sustainable fueling infrastructure in the U.S., to establish the hydrogen refueling infrastructure and fuel supply network vital for the broad adoption of heavy-duty hydrogen truck applications.

This partnership will explore the deployment of an extensive hydrogen retail network, starting with the initial deployment of hydrogen stations along a strategic trucking route. This initiative aims to bolster Truck Original Equipment Manufacturers’ (OEM) efforts to accelerate their vehicle deployments and assist ﬂeet operators in transitioning to low-carbon and zero-emission vehicles. The ambition through this partnership is to initially support the development of 150 tons per day of hydrogen production and the refueling infrastructure capable of supplying more than 2,000 heavy-duty vehicles.

Through this collaboration, Air Liquide and Trillium will combine their strengths in hydrogen production, distribution and fueling infrastructure deployment. Leveraging its 60-year track record in the hydrogen value chain, Air Liquide will contribute its unique expertise in crucial technology facets such as production, liquefaction, transportation, and storage. Trillium will offer its extensive proficiency in operating and managing alternative fueling stations, as well as its nationwide infrastructure footprint to deploy a hydrogen network for retail consumers.

Katie Ellet, President, Hydrogen Energy and Mobility, North America, said: “Air Liquide is proud to join forces with Trillium in decarbonizing the mobility market. By combining our expertise and resources, we are poised to drive the widespread adoption of hydrogen as a scalable solution in decarbonizing transportation, particularly in the heavy-duty sector. Together, we are unlocking the potential of hydrogen to revolutionize the way we power our vehicles, paving the way towards a more sustainable and low-carbon future.”

Ryan Erickson, VP of Trillium Energy Solutions, said: “At Trillium, we are committed to providing reliable and sustainable fueling solutions, adding a particular focus on advancing hydrogen as a key component to the zero-emissions mobility market. Trillium is a leading provider of heavy-duty hydrogen fueling stations and through our collaboration with Air Liquide we can make a significant stride towards accelerating the development of hydrogen infrastructure across the U.S.”

Air Liquide in the United States

Air Liquide employs more than 20,000 people in the U.S. in nearly 1,400 locations and plant facilities including a world-class R&D center. The company offers industrial and medical gases, technologies and related services to a wide range of customers in energy, petrochemical, industrial, electronics and healthcare markets. Usa.airliquide.com

About Trillium Energy Solutions

Trillium, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, the nation’s leading travel stop network with 639 locations in 42 states, is a leading provider of alternative fueling solutions, specializing in fuel supply, design, installation and operation for innovative energy solutions. Trillium’s alternative fuels offerings include compressed natural gas (CNG), hydrogen, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure as well as low carbon energy supply from renewable natural gas (RNG), solar installation and on-site electricity generation. To learn more, visit trilliumenergy.com.

About Air Liquide

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 73 countries with approximately 67,100 employees and serves more than 3.9 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide’s strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining cannibal and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition—particularly with hydrogen—and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 29.9 billion euros in 2022. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.