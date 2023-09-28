With Acceleration Capital from CAZ Investments, TXV Partners Launches “Evolution” Fund & Transforms Into a Top U.S. Minority Sports Investment Firm

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TXV Partners, a minority-led thematic investment firm focusing on Human Performance companies that partners with founders across multiple asset classes, has entered into a strategic partnership with CAZ Investments. This relationship will provide growth capital and institutional support to TXV, allowing it to accelerate the launch of the Evolution Fund: a growth vehicle investing into growth-stage technology companies, sports teams, and adjacent markets. CAZ Investments is one of the largest GP-stake investors in the world, with ownership positions in more than 60 private asset management firms.

TXV Partners’ Evolution Fund aims to be the premier investment vehicle that targets the entire ecosystem of sports and its adjacent markets- wellness, hospitality, and media- creating a strong and seamless presence in sports and the broader commercial ecosystem around it. Over the last three years, Managing Partners and Founders Marcus Stroud and Brandon Allen have invested in early stage (venture) sport and wellness companies that have shaped both the sports and human performance markets. With strong results, they are expanding their strategy via the Evolution Fund to further cement the membrane between sports, fitness, and health writ large.

“It was always our goal to grow TXV into a thematic investment firm with expertise across various asset classes, creating a cohesive ecosystem at the nexus of human performance: emerging technology, health and sports,” says Marcus Stroud, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at TXV Partners. “We are grateful to partner with a firm like CAZ, who has already helped transform us in so many ways.”

TXV Partners is actively invested into technology used by the NBA, NFL, and the Premier League. With the Evolution Fund, the team will bring technology, former athletes, and sports management expertise to the full range of investments across the sports ecosystem.

“We are proud to partner with the entire team at TXV Partners to help them accelerate their growth and build upon their success in the world of sports,” says Christopher Zook, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of CAZ Investments. “They have an outstanding vision and have a unique value proposition to bring to organizations.”

TXV has developed relationships with former presidents of Premier League and NFL teams, strategic institutions, and investors – which has given the firm a unique position to be a leader in minority ownership across the sports franchise space.

About TXV Partners

TXV Partners is a thematic investment firm dedicated to reshaping the landscape of sports ownership and technology. With a strategic focus on Human Performance, consumer, and B2B software companies, TXV Partners collaborates with visionary founders and executives across various asset classes. TXV Partners' aim is to redefine the role of ownership in professional sports while investing in cutting-edge technology used by top sports leagues, such as the NBA, NFL, and Premier League. For more information about TXV Partners and its mission to revolutionize sports ownership and technology, please visit www.txv.partners.

About CAZ

CAZ is a Houston-based investment firm with a focus on sourcing complex, thematic opportunities for its own proprietary investment, its ecosystem of shareholder-owners and unaffiliated investment partners. CAZ has a 22-year track record of curating attractive opportunities such as short subprime mortgages, disruptive technology, midstream energy, medical royalties, private credit, GP minority investments, and professional sports. CAZ has established itself as one of the world's largest investors in private assets. For more information, visit: www.cazinvestments.com.