Everynet Announces General Availability of LoRaWAN Connectivity Using AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everynet, one of the world’s largest network operators for national LoRaWAN® networks, is pleased to offer connectivity access to its long-range wide area network (LoRaWAN) through AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN.

AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN is a fully managed LoRaWAN Network Server (LNS) that allows customers to connect wireless devices to the LoRaWAN protocol for low-power, long-range wide area network connectivity with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Now, those customers can seamlessly connect devices at scale to the cloud without having to deploy and manage the radio networking infrastructure. This eliminates the need to build out and manage dedicated LoRaWAN networks.

Everynet access through AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN is immediately available to AWS customers across Everynet’s national LoRaWAN network footprint in the United States and the United Kingdom.

“ We’ve been pleased at the broad range of industries and use cases that participated in public preview. It’s amazing how many different types of companies are finding tangible, real-world success using LoRaWAN technology,” states Gabriel Nave, VP Business Development for Everynet. “ With network access now generally available, we’re confident even more companies will realize the benefits of LoRaWAN technology to streamline their operations, enhance predictive maintenance and improve daily living.”

One such company is Subeca, whose E2E water management platform leverages LoRaWAN technology – helping water utilities and their customers improve water efficiencies and reduce waste. Explains Subeca CEO Patrick Keaney, “ Subeca’s move to AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN offered a seamless transition from our previous LNS. Since making the change, we’ve reduced our reoccurring costs by more than 90%. This cost reduction has enabled smaller utilities and companies within the irrigation market to adopt our platform – creating an environment for greater water conservation across the United States.”

While public preview participants have represented utilities, grocery chains, logistics companies and more, the integration between Everynet and AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN also provides an opportunity for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) to expand their reach as well.

" Mobile Network Operators in the United States have taken various approaches to integrating LoRaWAN into their offerings,” explains Everynet’s Nave. “ The robust infrastructure of AWS coupled with Everynet's neutral host RAN creates a platform that will make it much easier for them going forward."

Everynet engagements in Indonesia and Brazil offer examples of how MNOs benefit from LoRaWAN. In 2020, Everynet was selected to help Telkom, Indonesia’s largest telecommunication and network provider, build and operate the national LoRaWAN network infrastructure needed to enable the Industrial Revolution 4.0 taking place in Indonesia. Thanks to Everynet’s neutral-host network approach, the partnership with Telkom enables all of Indonesia’s MNOs, ASPs, MSPs and ISPs to offer robust Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) IoT services. This access allows end users to gather huge amounts of previously ignored data, empowering more informed and real-time decisions related to Indonesia’s economic and social life.

Similarly, in 2022, through its partnership with American Tower Company in Brazil, Algar Telecom, the communications and IT company of Grupo Algar, began leveraging Everynet’s LoRaWAN network throughout Brazil to expand access to and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

LoRaWAN technology offers a host of benefits for end users, integrators and MNOs alike, including:

Low-cost connectivity. Users can avoid the expense and long-term resource investment needed to implement and manage a dedicated LoRaWAN network. It requires no upfront network CAPEX and connectivity is consumed on an ultra-low-cost messaging plan.

Users can avoid the expense and long-term resource investment needed to implement and manage a dedicated LoRaWAN network. It requires no upfront network CAPEX and connectivity is consumed on an ultra-low-cost messaging plan. Expediate time to market. Quickly and securely connect LoRaWAN devices to the cloud – at scale – via AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN, reducing the time to deployment from months to minutes and speeding time to revenue.

Quickly and securely connect LoRaWAN devices to the cloud – at scale – via AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN, reducing the time to deployment from months to minutes and speeding time to revenue. Simplified billing. With AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN, powered by Everynet connectivity, customers will receive a single, consolidated bill from AWS encompassing messaging and connectivity. There are no upfront commitments or minimum fees. Subscribers receive simple, transparent billing directly from AWS.

“ Everynet and AWS are working together to make it simple for LoRaWAN customers to connect their devices to Everynet’s public network,” said Yasser Alsaied, vice president of IoT at AWS. “ AWS IoT customers no longer need to deploy and manage private networks, which not only reduces engineering efforts, but also expedites the process to bring a complete LoRaWAN solution built on AWS IoT Core to production. We are delighted to work with Everynet to simplify the development process for our customers.”

About Everynet

Everynet is a global LoRaWAN® network operator and provides carrier grade networks in Asia, EMEA and the Americas. Everynet’s Neutral Host Network model enables Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and global Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to offer ultra-low cost IoT immediately and profitability with ZERO upfront capital expenditure. Everynet makes IoT accessible across any industry to enable enterprise-grade solutions and is deployed using LoRaWAN® technology, the globally adopted open standard for IoT connectivity. For more information visit www.everynet.com.