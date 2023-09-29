For Back to School, MOD Pizza Launches Fall Fundraiser Program, Offering $1,000 Bonus Prizes to Local School Organizations

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the people-first, purpose-led fast casual pizza brand, is celebrating the start of the new school year with the return of its Back to School Fundraising Campaign. Now through November 26, schools and their affiliated organizations can book a fundraiser at their local MOD, and the Company will donate 20% of sales to their cause. Each organization will also have the chance to win an additional $1,000 donation from MOD for their group.

Set up a fundraiser, make an impact:

Interested organizations can visit https://modpizza.com/fundraisers/ to set up their local fundraiser.

The program is exclusively for schools or school-affiliated organizations with 501c3 status, including: any school type public, private, charter, college, or university, school-affiliated club or organization including student councils and clubs, sports teams, PTAs/PTOs, and fraternities/sororities.

Any school-related fundraiser booked during the Back-to-School season (September 4– November 26) will be automatically entered into a drawing for an additional $1,000 donation to their group.

In addition, the top three fundraisers (by sales) hosted during the Back-to-School season will each win an additional $1,000 donation to their organization.

To make it easy for customers to support their local organization, MOD is offering two ways to participate:

Online and In-App: A unique fundraiser code makes it easy to give back with any digital order, including delivery.

A unique fundraiser code makes it easy to give back with any digital order, including delivery. In-Store: Supporters can bring in a flyer or simply mention the organization by name at the register.

As an added bonus, organizations in select markets can nominate a beloved principal, teacher or coach to join the MOD Squad on their fundraiser day to help serve meals and interact with their supporters, with the goal of generating more excitement, fun and support for everyone involved. Organizations that participate in this added component will receive a second entry to win an additional $1,000. For more information and to see if a nearby store is participating, please contact fundraisers@modpizza.com.

“Our local schools are the heart and soul of our communities, and we’re proud to not only offer our support but to provide a welcoming place where classmates and families can gather together,” said Ally Svenson, co-founder of MOD Pizza. “With back-to-school season underway, our stores are excited to see the return of students, teachers and their families to their neighborhood MOD locations, and to lend their support to so many incredible school teams and organizations.”

All MOD Pizza company-owned locations and most franchise locations are participating in the back-to-school fundraiser contest this fall. For more information about hosting a local fundraiser, visit https://modpizza.com/fundraisers/.

ABOUT MOD PIZZA

MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. As the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category, MOD introduced speed, individual style and compelling value to the world of pizza. The Company serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 40 toppings and sauces, all for one incredible price. Today, MOD is the largest fast casual pizza concept and one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in North America. With over 540 system-wide* across 29 states and Canada, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work by providing community and opportunity to over 10,000 Squad members. For more information, please visit http://www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

*The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and franchised store locations.

The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC