UKG Again Named Leader by AnitaB.org as Top Company for Women Technologists

UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced it has been named a Leader on the annual AnitaB.org Top Companies for Women Technologists list. This is the fourth consecutive year that UKG has been recognized as a top company by AnitaB.org, which is a direct result of the company's high-impact diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEI&B) strategy and success framework focused on creating opportunities for every person, enriching every workplace culture, and uplifting every community.

“Equity is core to who we are at UKG, not only because our belief is that it’s the right thing to do, but because we understand — and have decades of research to back it up — that real innovation, creativity, and big ideas come from environments where people feel like they are treated equitably and have a sense of belonging,” said Brian K. Reaves, chief belonging, equity, and impact officer at UKG. “By creating a thriving equity ecosystem at UKG — which means equity of representation, opportunity, compensation, and wellbeing — and empowering our customers to do the same through products like the UKG Great Place To Work Hub, we are just beginning to unlock the productivity and innovation that come from making DEI&B and social impact global business imperatives.”

In addition to being recognized as one of the AnitaB.org Top Companies for Women Technologists, UKG was recently named to the Forbes America’s Best Employers For Women and Newsweek America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women lists — acknowledgements of the hard work that UKG is doing to prioritize DEI&B and social-impact initiatives and its greater goal to be a conduit and inspiration for customers to build equitable environments for all.

UKG is committed to supporting women and non-binary employees in the workplace through a multitude of internal and external initiatives and offerings, including:

The AnitaB.org Top Companies for Women Technologists program analyzes gender and racial data of a company’s technical representation, as well as organizational programs and policies tied to structural equity. AnitaB.org shares benchmarked data and insights with participating companies so they can continue to build more equitable and inclusive workplaces and is the only benchmark program of its kind in the U.S.

The Grace Hopper Celebration, taking place this week in Orlando, Florida, is an event created to recognize, develop, and provide networking and training opportunities for women and non-binary technologists. UKG is a proud Gold Level Sponsor of the Celebrating LGBTQIA+ Technologists Reception at Grace Hopper.

“Simply put, equity in the workplace is the right thing to do for our people and our business,” said Jane Graham, group vice president of relationship management at UKG and an executive committee member of the FIRE Up ERG. “This honor from AnitaB.org is a reflection of our never-ending commitment to supporting our women and non-binary colleagues who show up every day inspired to make a difference for UKG and our customers, including many who are on their own journeys to bring more equitable opportunities to their organizations.”

At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what's possible when businesses invest in their people. One of the world's leading HCM cloud companies today, UKG and our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps 80,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees' needs beyond just work.

