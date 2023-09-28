Rockwell Medical Enters into 3-Year Product Purchase Agreement with Sanderling Renal Services; Expands Distribution Capabilities Westward into Utah

WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, today announced that the Company entered into a three-year product purchase agreement with Sanderling Renal Services, Inc. ("Sanderling"), a full-service provider of in-center, home dialysis and renal telemedicine services focusing on patients in rural and underserved communities across the United States.

Under the terms of this agreement, which includes supply and purchasing commitments and has the potential to generate millions of dollars in net sales for Rockwell Medical over the course of the contract, Rockwell Medical will be the preferred supplier of liquid and dry acid and bicarbonate hemodialysis concentrates to Sanderling's facilities located throughout California, Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Illinois, and Utah. In addition to supplying hemodialysis concentrates and concentrates accessories, Rockwell Medical will also provide Sanderling with its DAMX45 Dry Acid Concentrate Mixer units to support Sanderling's preference to conveniently mix acid concentrate on-site.

"Sanderling provides in-center and home-based dialysis out of clinics that are located in USDA-defined rural areas with limited access to healthcare resources," said Dr. Jerome Tannenbaum, Founding Chairman and CEO of Sanderling. "We continue to look to expand our services in existing markets while moving into new communities to broaden our access to dialysis patients through our telemedicine and eDialysis offerings. Hemodialysis concentrates are critical to vulnerable patients with ESKD. Partnering with Rockwell Medical ensures that we are able to provide our clinics and their patients with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry."

"Sanderling is renowned for bringing high-quality medical services to communities with limited access to healthcare sources," said Tim Chole, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Rockwell Medical. "We are proud to partner with Sanderling and support its innovative approach to the care of end-stage kidney disease patients in rural and other underserved populations."

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical's mission is to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry. Rockwell is focused on innovative, long-term growth strategies that enhance its products, its processes, and its people, enabling the Company to deliver exceptional value to the healthcare system and provide a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is typically performed at freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, hospital-based outpatient centers, skilled nursing facilities, or in a patient’s home. Rockwell Medical's products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease, and the Company is relentless in providing unmatched reliability and customer service. Rockwell Medical is the second largest supplier of acid and bicarbonate concentrates for dialysis patients in the United States and intends to become the leading global supplier of hemodialysis concentrates. Certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2023, Rockwell Medical is Driven to Deliver Life-Sustaining Dialysis SolutionsTM. For more information, visit www.RockwellMed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as, "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "could," "can," "would," "develop," "plan," "potential," "predict," "forecast," "project," "intend," "look forward to," "remain confident," “are determined,” “are on track,” “are resolute in our vision,” "work to," "drive towards," “focused on,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that Rockwell Medical will become the leading global supplier of hemodialysis concentrates or will generate the expected revenue from its contracts. While Rockwell Medical believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Rockwell Medical's SEC filings), many of which are beyond our control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as such description may be amended or updated in any future reports we file with the SEC. Rockwell Medical expressly disclaims any obligation to update our forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.