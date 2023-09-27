Mattel Promotes Robbie Brenner to President of Mattel Films

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced the promotion of Robbie Brenner to President of Mattel Films. She was previously Executive Producer of Mattel Films since 2018.

Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said: “Robbie joined the company five years ago to bring the vision of Mattel Films to life, collaborating with leading filmmakers to make standout quality movies based on our iconic brands that will resonate in culture and appeal to global audiences. She has done exactly that and so much more, positioning Mattel Films as a key partner for innovative creators, world-class talent, award winning producers, and major studios.”

Kreiz continued: “Under Robbie’s leadership, we look forward to continue growing Mattel Films and bringing more exciting stories with cultural impact to the big screen to the delight of fans around the world.”

Brenner produced for Mattel the multiple record-breaking Barbie movie, released worldwide on July 21, 2023, by Warner Bros. Pictures. The highest grossing film of the year, Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and is produced in partnership with Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley of LuckyChap and Academy Award-nominee David Heyman.

Beyond the Barbie movie, Mattel Films has announced 14 live-action motion pictures in active development with major studio partners including American Girl, Barney, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Matchbox, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Thomas & Friends, UNO, View-Master, and Wishbone. Mattel Films is also developing Christmas Balloon, a holiday family drama based on all-new IP.

Brenner added: “Throughout my career, I have always gravitated toward creating important movies that have something to say. Mattel and Ynon have given me the opportunity of a lifetime to unlock a treasure trove of IP and collaborate with some of the greatest actors, auteurs, and studios in the world. I am grateful to all our creative partners and everyone at Mattel for their support and confidence. As we celebrate the overwhelming success of the Barbie movie with our incredible partners and fans, I am even more excited by what’s next for Mattel Films.”

Prior to joining Mattel, as an independent producer, Brenner earned a 2013 Academy Award nomination for “Dallas Buyers Club,” which won three Academy Awards including Best Actor for Matthew McConaughey and Best Supporting Actor for Jared Leto. Brenner also produced the critically acclaimed women's rights drama “Call Jane,” starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver; the supernatural romance “The In Between,” starring Joey King and Kyle Allen and “Burden,” starring Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker, and Andrea Riseborough, which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and won the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award.

Previously, Brenner served as President of Production at Relativity and was integral to the studio’s acquisition of the Sundance documentary “Catfish,” which became a cultural sensation. There she also led production on movies such as “Immortals,” “Safe Haven,” “Mirror, Mirror,” “Out of the Furnace,” “The Fighter,” and many more. She also previously oversaw and shepherded film production at Miramax Films and 20th Century Fox.

Brenner received a Bachelor’s degree in Film from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Executive Branch.

