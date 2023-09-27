Versa Networks and Infinigate Partner to Bring Unified SASE to EMEA Enterprises

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versa Networks, the global leader in AI/ML-powered Unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and Infinigate, the EMEA value-add distributor specializing in cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud, today announced they have signed a partnership agreement to deliver Unified SASE to enterprises across the EMEA region. The partnership is an extension on the relationship Versa Networks had established with Nuvias, now an integral part of the Infinigate Group.

Versa’s full product suite, which provides end-to-end solutions that both simplify and secure the modern network, is available now from Infinigate to enterprises and partners, including resellers, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Value Added Resellers (VARs), across Europe and the Middle East Available in the cloud, on-premise, or a combination of both. Versa brings together solutions that solve the security and networking concerns plaguing organizations and MSPs. Versa Unified SASE securely and reliably connects home workers, branch workers and users to applications, while decreasing latency, reducing complexity, and enhancing visibility across the entire network.

By extending the prior Nuvias relationship across Europe and the Middle East, the partnership with Infinigate signifies Versa Network’s continued commitment and investment within the region.

Martin MacKay, Chief Revenue Officer at Versa Networks, comments: “Organizations are continuing to seek ways in which they can build agile and secure networks, and we’re seeing increasing demand across the region for a SASE solution that enables organizations to ensure the security of its users, applications, and workloads – anywhere, anytime. Infinigate’s market reach and cyber security expertise is unrivalled, and we share a common vision and business goals. By working together, we can now make the possibilities and promises of SASE a reality for enterprises in Europe and the Middle East.”

For Infinigate, Versa brings a portfolio of SASE, Secure SD-WAN, and SSE solutions that specifically targets the enterprise market and complements its extensive vendor portfolio by opening new revenue streams for partners. Helping partners navigate the complex SASE market, Infinigate will provide hands-on support to identify and deliver solutions that address customer demands and requirements.

“Gartner expects the SASE market to grow to $14.7 billion as early as 2025. Our partnership with Versa Networks brings new growth opportunities to our partners across the EMEA region by offering access to a leading Unified SASE solution that complements our existing portfolio,” adds Andreas Bechtold, President Europe, at Infinigate. “Expanding our successful partnership with Versa Networks across a wider territory is the next logical step for us and collaborating with an innovator fits right into our strategic priorities.”

To find out more about Versa’s solutions, via Infinigate, please click HERE.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in single-vendor Unified SASE platforms, delivers AI/ML-powered SSE and SD-WAN solutions. The platform provides networking and security with true multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, BlackRock Inc., Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group is an EMEA cybersecurity powerhouse covering over 100 countries. Growth is in our DNA, with a 15-year double-digit growth record; in fiscal year 2022/23, our revenue was 2.2 billion Euros. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink, Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

For additional information please visit www.infinigate.com

