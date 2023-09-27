Lumos Receives Franchise Approvals to Build Its 100% Fiber Optic Internet Infrastructure in Columbia, South Carolina

Lumos receives franchise approvals to build its 100% Fiber Optic Internet infrastructure in Columbia, S.C. following the company's initial $100 million investment in the market. (Photo: Business Wire)

HIGH POINT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumos, a leading 100% Fiber Optic Internet and Total Home Wi-Fi service provider in the Mid-Atlantic, received franchise approval in the Cities of Columbia, West Columbia, and Irmo, South Carolina. With these agreements in hand, Lumos will deploy the equipment necessary to provide the region with access to its high-speed fiber-optic network. As part of the franchise agreement, Lumos will also provide free, high-speed internet service to select public parks and recreational areas in Columbia and Irmo.

Lumos initially announced its expansion into South Carolina with a $100 million investment in Richland and Lexington Counties to build over 1,200 miles of fiber optic technology. These franchise agreements, combined with the previously announced investment, will facilitate Lumos’ reliable, high-speed internet access to many unserved and underserved residents and provide an added boost to economic development in the area.

“We are thrilled to advance our fiber optic infrastructure in the Greater Columbia area,” said Brian Stading, CEO of Lumos. “Today’s announcement is a testament to the ongoing support from state and local representatives to expand our lightning-fast fiber internet services. At Lumos, we are committed to building a 100% Fiber Optic infrastructure that serves South Carolinians for decades to come.”

This franchise approval has received widespread support from community leaders and highlights Lumos’ rapid regional development and ambitious growth. Lumos is committed to bridging the digital divide and is proud to serve many public parks and recreational facilities with ultra-fast fiber internet access through this partnership with the Greater Columbia area.

About Lumos:

Lumos provides 100% Fiber Optic Internet, whole-Home Wi-Fi, voice, and streaming services to more than 250,000 homes and businesses across its North Carolina, Virginia and, recently announced, South Carolina footprint. We believe that the possibilities of tomorrow cannot be built on the infrastructure of yesterday. That’s why we’re building a 100% Fiber Optic network from the ground up for families, small businesses, and communities, backed by local, expert customer service. An Internet built for that most hopeful of all things – the future. Because whatever the future holds, Lumos makes it faster. Learn more at www.lumosfiber.com.