Blackline Safety Wins $3.5 Million Deal with Leading North American Energy Company to Protect over 850 Workers

CALGARY, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced that it has secured a new deal valued at $3.5 million with a leading North American infrastructure company with operations in natural gas, oil and power industries.

The company selected Blackline Safety to provide over 850 G7x cloud-connected wearable safety devices for their workforce, who often work in remote or confined spaces in hazardous locations. The company also purchased over 850 G7 Bridges, Blackline’s portable base station that provides a critical satellite uplink in areas of poor connectivity. To ensure quick and easy compliance operations, the company added on over 230 G7 Docks, Blackline’s simple solution to calibrating, bump testing and charging G7 wearable devices.

"The energy company originally piloted Blackline’s safety technology at a single site. The G7’s real-time connectivity, coupled with the insights available through our comprehensive reporting suite, Blackline Analytics, really impressed them and was the connected solution they were searching for,” said Sean Stinson, Blackline Safety’s President and Chief Growth Officer.

“The fact that our technology can tell them immediately when and where someone needs help—even in confined spaces and remote locations with no cellular signal—sealed the deal. The company is now standardizing on a fleet of Blackline devices to protect their workers across North America,” added Stinson.

This is the third major deal Blackline Safety has announced this month—the previous deals in the fire hazmat and Middle East energy industries—all of which have reported Blackline’s real‑time connectivity as being instrumental in winning the new contracts.

“We’re thrilled that more and more companies are embracing the value of connected gas detection and lone worker technology. These organizations are prioritizing their workers’ safety by giving them the confidence to get the job done and return home safe at the end of their day. With Blackline’s all-in-one solutions, they can provide their workers that security and optimize operations at the same time,” Stinson said.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 200 billion data-points and initiated over seven million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.