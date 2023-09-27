Atropos Health Announces Agreement to Accelerate Real World Evidence Generation

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atropos Health, a pioneer in evidence-based healthcare known for its Green Button Clinical Informatics Consult Service, today announced an agreement with Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen), a Johnson & Johnson company, to help accelerate clinical development with real-world data analysis.

Building upon an existing collaboration, under the new agreement, Atropos and Janssen data scientists will utilize Atropos’s software platform to interrogate Janssen’s in-house real-world data sets to inform clinical development strategies, including optimizing trial design, understanding patient natural histories and assessing outcomes in real-world patient populations. The collaboration will span a broad portfolio of therapeutic areas.

“Atropos Health’s core mission is to close the evidence gap for patients worldwide,” said Dr. Brigham Hyde, CEO and Co-Founder of Atropos Health. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Janssen R&D’s world-class data scientists to support efforts to generate insights that could help optimize and accelerate clinical trials.”

As a leader in rapid, rigorous evidence generation across the spectrum of research and clinical use, Atropos Health builds technology to help accelerate clinical development and shorten time to value. Atropos Evidence Platform combines the Green Button Clinical Informatics Consult Service with cloud-based data integration within life science companies' technology stack to generate evidence in 48 hours in a private library. Life science companies use this unique blend of software and clinical expert services to maximize their real-world data assets for iterative hypothesis testing, protocol feasibility, cohort analysis, treatment pathways, patient journeys, unmet need, and more.

Evidence may be produced from customers’ cloud-based in-house data platforms behind their firewall, adding to the value of their existing infrastructure investments, or from external data via Atropos Evidence™ Network, offering a secure mechanism for greater information access and study capabilities. All network evidence contains a Real World Fitness Score (RWFS™) that shows the fitness of the underlying data for that study. It helps life science companies quickly identify “fit-for-purpose” data - a new capability that is shifting paradigms in data strategy. Life Science companies use it for faster analyses that can be validated with clinical perspectives – tackling many of the greatest challenges to evidence generation.

Atropos Health is the developer of Atropos Evidence™ Platform, a catalyst for evidence generation across a vast network of real-world data. Healthcare organizations, life science companies, and other clinicians and researchers leverage our platform to close evidence gaps from bench to bedside, elevate clinical outcomes with data-driven care, expedite research, and more. Atropos Health’s offerings are based upon dozens of peer-reviewed publications, thousands of clinician users, a decade of clinical use, and clinical expertise. We aim to transform healthcare with timely, relevant real-world evidence.

