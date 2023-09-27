Monroe Capital Supports Southfield Capital’s Milrose Consulting Inc. Add-on Acquisitions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisitions of JM Zoning and Project Expediters Consulting Corp. (PECC), by Milrose Consulting, Inc. (“Milrose”). Milrose is an existing portfolio company of Southfield Capital.

Based in New York City, Milrose is the leading national provider of building code compliance, fulfillment, and consulting solutions spanning a broad spectrum of industry sectors including commercial, retail, industrial, multi-family residential, healthcare, and life sciences. Founded in 2002, PECC is a boutique expediting firm that specializes in helping clients navigate the planning and zoning approval process throughout the country. Founded in 2006, JM Zoning is a municipal permitting and zoning consulting firm providing guidance to property owners, development firms, and industry partners. The additions of JM Zoning and PECC will allow the companies to leverage Milrose’s capabilities and geographic reach to better serve their clients and enhance the portfolio of services they can offer across an expanded national footprint.

