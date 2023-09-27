Jazwares Creates Exclusive Squishmallows as Special Gift for Make-A-Wish

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jazwares, a leading global toy company, today announced that it has created an exclusive Squishmallows for Make-A-Wish as a special gift for children with critical illnesses, and their siblings. “Star,” a limited edition huggable blue bear adorned with silver and yellow stars, is described as a galaxy adventurer who stays optimistic and hopeful no matter what each daily mission brings. More than 10,000 “Star” Squishmallows will be donated to Make-A-Wish chapters across the United States and Canada beginning this fall.

“Our hope is that ‘Star’ will make the Make-A-Wish journey even more meaningful for wish kids, and their siblings,” said Laura Zebersky, President of Jazwares and Board Chair of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. “‘Star’ is just like the thousands of Make-A-Wish families who remain optimistic and hopeful in the most challenging circumstances.”

“We’re honored to partner with Jazwares to bring more joy to our wish kids with limited edition original Squishmallows,” said LuAnn Bott, Vice President of Revenue Partnerships and Services at Make-A-Wish America. “This collaboration adds a spark of hope after a diagnosis that can upend a childhood and bring stress into the lives of wish kids and their families.”

Debuting in 2017, the iconic Squishmallows brand continues to captivate hearts around the globe with its lovable personalities, whimsical design, and ultra-soft feel. More than 2,500 Squishmallows ranging from two- to 24-inches in size have gained the attention of bona fide fans in more than 55 countries. With new world-class licensee collaborations across fashion, gaming, and lifestyle categories, the Squishmallows brand has become a global phenomenon and evergreen lifestyle property for all ages.

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading global toy manufacturer with an award-winning, robust portfolio of wholly owned and licensed brands. Founded in 1997, Jazwares celebrates imaginative play with a progressive focus on identifying new and relevant trends to transform into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares engages consumers through innovative play experiences with popular brands such as Squishmallows, Pokémon, Star Wars, CoComelon, Fortnite, AEW, Adopt Me!, Hello Kitty, and many more. In addition to toys, offerings also include Metaverse gaming, costumes, and products for pets. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Jazwares has offices worldwide and sells its products in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.jazwares.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.