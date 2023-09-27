altafiber, City of Franklin Open Field Operations Facility as Part of Company’s Growth and Investment in Miami Valley

FRANKLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--altafiber and City of Franklin leadership are pleased to celebrate the opening of altafiber’s new field operations facility that will support the technology company’s ongoing expansion and fiber investment in Clinton County, Greene County, Montgomery County, and Warren County.

altafiber began operating out of its new 60,000-square-foot facility at 400 Shotwell Drive in the Franklin Business Park in February 2022, and recently completed its initial planned upgrades. The facility serves as the home office for approximately 100 altafiber field technicians who support customers across the Miami Valley as the company delivers on its mission to provide individuals and businesses with the fastest, most reliable, future-proof fiber network.

“ Franklin is excited that altafiber chose to base their operations in our burgeoning community,” said Jonathan Westendorf, Franklin’s City Manager. “ Technology leverages speed, productivity, and convenience, which explains why altafiber’s presence in Franklin is so welcomed. Our partnership will foster future economic development opportunities for our residents as well as existing and future businesses partners.”

“ altafiber is excited to be part of the Miami Valley’s growth, and we appreciate our partnership with the City of Franklin,” said Jason Praeter, President – Consumer & Small Business at altafiber. “ We are also thrilled to have a new home for our growing team of field technicians who are serving customers throughout the Miami Valley as we continue expanding beyond Greater Cincinnati.”

As the leading supplier of fiber-based services in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, altafiber has invested more than $1.5 billion into its fiber network to date, which reaches approximately 85 percent of addresses in Greater Cincinnati.

About altafiber

Cincinnati Bell is now doing business as "altafiber" in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. The Company delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic network including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. The Company also provides service in Hawai'i under the brand Hawaiian Telcom. In addition, the Company's enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, Cincinnati Bell's wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.altafiber.com.