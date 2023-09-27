FitXR Presents Zumba’s First Immersive Dance Experience

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FitXR, the leading VR workout platform offering the most diverse range of fitness classes, today announced its partnership with Zumba® , the world’s largest branded dance fitness company. With this partnership, FitXR will provide the first ever immersive Zumba® experience through virtual and mixed reality.

Aligned with FitXR’s goal of creating accessible and inclusive workouts for everyone, Zumba® is the ultimate workout class for people who don’t want to compromise on fun while meeting their fitness goals. Together, the brands amplify the joys of working out on a wider scale and lower barriers to entry that often include distance from gyms or workout studios, and the intimidation of traditional fitness. The partnership came to fruition stemming from the desires of both companies’ customers – in a qualitative survey by FitXR, results showed that users wanted more dance class offerings while Zumba® had been receiving requests for VR product offerings.

“By teaming up with FitXR, we were able to find the right partner that could capture the brand presence, music and energy that you find in an in-person Zumba class with the avatar and community technology to really bring the studio to life,” said Alberto Perlman, Zumba® CEO. “We’re excited to make Zumba even more accessible now in a virtual, immersive format.”

In order to ensure the classes would appeal to a range of fitness levels, FitXR built the studio with level options spanning from beginner to expert and several features to help users develop confidence as they workout. An expert trainer leads each class to make players feel more supported with each new move. Also, in the corner of the screen, there’s a movement preview system to show what moves are coming next to make users feel more prepared. As dancers take more classes, they can earn high scores, unlock goals and understand their progress through the app.

“Partnering with Zumba is a game changer for those that might have anxiety around taking in-person classes, don’t have access to a gym or studio, or those that want to participate in the Zumba program at home. We’ve worked closely with Zumba to make sure that the virtual experience is as energetic and lively as it is in-person,” said Sam Cole, FitXR CEO. “It’s great to see a well-established brand like Zumba expanding into the virtual world – with their brand value of making fitness fun, they are a perfect partner.”

When developing FitXR’s Zumba® studio, it was crucial to both companies to ensure that users still feel the community aspect Zumba® is known for while providing the flexibility to take classes when convenient for them, whether that’s at home or when traveling. The global Zumba® community will recognize a few of their favorite instructors such as Jeimy Bueno and Dahrio Wonder in avatar form, while FitXR members will be excited to see their favorite Dance trainer Sarah Eika Burke joining the crew. The Zumba® studio provides a total of 32 classes that include a variety of music tracks and a Mixed Reality version in addition to VR, allowing users to move about their space more freely.

The immersive Zumba® experience will be available to FitXR users on November 2, 2023. You can learn more about the studio here.

About Zumba Fitness, LLC

Founded in 2001, Zumba is the largest branded dance fitness company in the world – reporting more than 15 million weekly participants, in 200,000 locations, across 185 countries. Zumba® blends world rhythms with easy-to-follow choreography for an effective workout that empowers participants to become their best selves - mind, body and soul. In addition to its original Zumba program, the company offers 10 Zumba specialty classes – from aquatic-based to those specifically designed for active older adults and children. In 2016, Zumba launched its first non-dance, HIIT workout STRONG Nation®, where music acts as the main motivator. In 2023, Zumba launched CIRCL Mobility™, a revolutionary new program designed to unlock the body's full potential through flexibility, breathwork, and mobility exercises. The Zumba® lifestyle is rounded out by the company's many consumer product offerings, including the Zumba 6 Week Transformation Program, video games, original music, activewear and footwear, and interactive Fitness-Concert™ events. For more information about Zumba's programs and products, or to find a live class, visit zumba.com. Follow us on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

About FitXR

FitXR merges immersive VR with total body workouts designed by top fitness experts. Dedicated to making fitness more fun and accessible for everyone, FitXR offers classes within five distinct workout studios - Box, Dance, HIIT, Sculpt and Combat. FitXR provides a truly engaging, multiplayer experience along with constantly refreshed classes, environments and music. FitXR is available on Meta Quest and Pico XR headsets. For more information, head to FitXR.com and follow us on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.