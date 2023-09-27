Park City Group Weekly Update: ReposiTrak Compliance Network Adds Two New Produce Suppliers

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), parent company of ReposiTrak, the world's largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, built upon its proven inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today announced the addition of two additional produce supply chain companies to the ReposiTrak Compliance Network® (“RTN”). The new users of the RTN will be able to exchange the complex Key Data Element (KDE) information required by the FDA for every Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in its supply chain, ensuring compliance ahead of the FDA's January 2026 deadline.

New users include:

A Midwest potato grower who will exchange traceability with a major grocery wholesaler who is in the RTN network

A major California-based vegetable grower and processor who will exchange traceability with both a retail grocery chain and a wholesaler who are in the RTN network

“Others talk about traceability. We’re actually doing it,” said Randy Fields, ReposiTrak chairman and CEO. “RTN makes the process fast, easy and inexpensive especially for those connecting to multiple retail and wholesale customers.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee and there is no cost to retailers.

About Park City Group:

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that enables retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.

Specific disclosure relating to Park City Group, including management's analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company's Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in the Form 10-K.

Forward-Looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if”, “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to Park City Group, Inc. (“Park City Group”) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Park City Group may from time-to-time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in Park City’s annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.