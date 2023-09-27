Haig Partners Served as the Exclusive Sell-Side Advisor on the Sale of McGeorge Toyota, One of the Largest Toyota Dealerships in Virginia

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Haig Partners LLC served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Rod McGeorge on the sale of McGeorge Toyota, ranked the #4 volume franchise dealer in the state of Virginia, to Graham Ourisman Automotive.

McGeorge Toyota is part of the McGeorge Family of Dealerships, which has been in business for more than 60 years. Since its beginning in 1960, when Rod McGeorge’s grandfather, David R. McGeorge, acquired a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Richmond, Virginia, they have built a reputation for delivering world-class customer service and overall ownership experience.

Rod McGeorge, the former owner, said, “When it came time to pass the torch of McGeorge Toyota, I knew I had a responsibility to find the absolute right buyer—one who would uphold the same commitment and dedication that my family and I had poured into this dealership for over 50 years. Our employees and the communities we serve were at the heart of everything we did, and finding the right partner was critical. While parting ways with McGeorge Toyota is bittersweet for me, I can rest easy knowing that it is now in the best of hands with Chris Ourisman and the team at Graham Ourisman Automotive.

“Throughout this journey of selling McGeorge Toyota, I needed more than just a transactional advisor. I needed someone who understood the significance of this legacy and appreciated that this is more than business, it is emotional, too. That's where Kevin Nill and the team at Haig Partners came in. They are, without a doubt, the best in the industry. Their knowledge, trustworthiness, and unwavering commitment to their promises set them apart. From the very beginning to the final handshake, they guided me every step of the way. They didn't just facilitate a sale; they understood the heart and soul of McGeorge Toyota and ensured its legacy would continue to thrive.”

Kevin Nill, Managing Director of Haig Partners and the advisor to McGeorge, said, “It has been an honor to work with Rod and guide him through the journey of selling such an impressive store." Kevin continued, "Toyota is undeniably one of the most sought-after brands for buyers, and when you add McGeorge Toyota's sterling reputation for excellence and world-class customer service, combined with its prime Richmond location, this transaction became truly special."

McGeorge Toyota is one of the best-performing Toyota stores in the Mid-Atlantic. Highlights include:

One of only 20 North American Toyota Dealerships recognized for exceeding Toyota’s highest standards of customer service, sales, parts, and vehicle servicing excellence

Toyota President’s Award recipient for 26 consecutive years (1996-2022)

(1996-2022) Toyota Customer First Advisory Board Award for 5 consecutive years (2017-2022)

Nill continued, “Success in the dealership buy-sell market is not just about finding a buyer. It's about identifying the most motivated and best-suited buyer to fulfill the goals of the seller. What sets our team apart can be found in our collective retail dealership expertise, unwavering commitment to our clients, extensive relationships with buyers, and the investment banking-style approach we utilize to market our clients.

“Graham Ourisman Automotive demonstrated a deep commitment to the people and communities served by McGeorge Toyota. I extend my sincere gratitude to Rod for his trust in me and my team and congratulate Chris Ourisman and Graham Ourisman Automotive on adding another impressive store to their growing portfolio.

“Buyers remain focused and aggressive for sought-after brands like Toyota, and even more so in prime markets. This transaction, alongside the recent record-breaking sale of Al Hendrickson Toyota, which achieved the highest price ever paid for a single Toyota dealership, underscores the extraordinary demand for high-performing stores in hot geographies.”

Chris Ourisman, President of Ourisman Automotive, said, “We are thrilled to welcome McGeorge Toyota into the Ourisman Family, marking our entry into the Richmond, Virginia market. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to Rod McGeorge and his dedicated team for their exceptional work in building this remarkable dealership. Thanks to Kevin Nill and the team at Haig Partners for their expert guidance and professionalism throughout this journey. As we step into this exciting new chapter, we are eager to carry forward the legacy the McGeorge family created and to continue delivering exceptional service to our valued customers and the wonderful Richmond community."

Stephen Dietrich of Holland & Knight served as legal counsel, and Louie Galbraith of FORVIS provided accounting services to the McGeorge organization. Paul Rogers and Heather Haberl from Covington served as legal counsel for Graham Ourisman Automotive.

The team at Haig Partners has been involved in the purchase or sale of 33 Toyota stores, and the sale of McGeorge Toyota also represents the 72nd dealership the team has bought or sold in the Mid-Atlantic region.

About Haig Partners

Haig Partners is a leading buy-sell advisory firm that helps owners of higher-value auto, truck, RV, and motorsports dealerships maximize the value of their businesses when they are ready to sell. The team at Haig Partners has advised on the purchase or sale of more than 540 dealerships with a total value of over $9.4 billion. It has represented 26 dealership groups that qualify for the Top 150 Dealership Groups list published by Automotive News, more than any other firm. Clients of Haig Partners benefit from the group's collective experience as previous executives with leading companies such as AutoNation, Bank of America, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, FORVIS, and Deloitte. Leveraging its unmatched expertise and extensive relationships, Haig Partners guides clients to successful outcomes through a confidential and customized sales process. The firm authors The Haig Report®, the leading industry quarterly report that tracks trends in auto retail and their impact on dealership values, and co-authors NADA’s Guide, “Buying and Selling a Dealership.” Haig Partners team members are frequent speakers at industry conferences and are regularly quoted in reputable media outlets, including Reuters, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNBC, Automotive News, Wards, Car Dealership Guy and CBT News. For more information, visit www.haigpartners.com.