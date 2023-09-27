New Partnership Establishes Faire as Shopify’s Recommended Wholesale Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faire, the world’s leading B2B retail marketplace, announced today a new global partnership with Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) that establishes Faire as the recommended wholesale marketplace for Shopify, which powers millions of merchants around the world. This partnership brings together two world-class category leaders in retail and commerce to expand Shopify’s B2B offerings and help drive growth for the brands and independent retailers the two companies serve. As part of the deal, Shopify will also become a Faire shareholder, demonstrating the global commerce leader’s long-term commitment to the partnership.

“At Faire we have long admired Shopify’s like-minded approach to building tools that empower retail entrepreneurs to run their businesses as efficiently as possible,” said Max Rhodes, co-founder and CEO of Faire. “By decreasing barriers to B2B selling and building deeper connections between our customer communities, we can unlock opportunities for small business growth on a much larger scale.”

The partnership establishes Shopify Point of Sale (POS) as the preferred provider for Faire’s independent retail community, enabling unified commerce across in-person and online selling. This builds upon an existing inventory, product, and order integration on Faire that has driven an increase in efficiency and volume for Faire customers since 2021. Thousands of Faire retailers use Shopify today, and many more merchants on Shopify can now benefit from deeper access to Faire, empowering retail entrepreneurs to run their businesses more effectively at a pivotal time economically worldwide.

“Through our strategic partnership with Faire, we are doubling down on our strategy to enhance B2B commerce by making it easy for Shopify merchants to find new wholesale buyers via Faire’s wholesale marketplace, and enable retailers to source products seamlessly from Faire’s extensive network of brands,” said Aneeqa Khan, Director of Product at Shopify. “We’re thrilled to join forces to make commerce better for independent businesses.”

As part of the partnership, Faire and Shopify will introduce new ways for businesses to grow and manage their B2B offerings across the two platforms. They can expect to see the following features in the coming months:

Merchants on Shopify will be able to conveniently reorder best-sellers from nearly 10 million products available on Faire via a fully-integrated Faire buyer app. Additionally, products and inventory from Faire will be seamlessly synced to their Shopify POS system for in-person selling.

New merchants who join Shopify may also benefit from discovering Faire through easy access during onboarding, helping them immediately source and secure the inventory they need from over 100,000 brands on Faire.

Brands on Shopify will be able to simplify their wholesale distribution to hundreds of thousands of independent retailers in one place via a fully-integrated Faire seller channel.

Brands on Shopify will be able to also enable a free Faire-powered Stockist Map on their ecommerce websites to help consumers shop their products locally.

This partnership will deepen Shopify’s one-stop commerce offerings to make B2B selling even easier and extend the Faire marketplace and value props to Shopify merchants, diversifying and strengthening the entrepreneurs and small business communities they serve.

Customers can download Faire’s new Shopify wholesale apps today by visiting the Faire app listings in the Shopify App Store (Faire Seller Channel, Faire Buyer App). For additional information on the partnership integrations, visit here.

About Faire:

Faire is the largest online wholesale marketplace used by independent retailers to discover, source, and sell unique products from around the corner and around the world. Faire’s data-driven approach levels the playing field for independent retailers by offering net 60 payment terms and free returns on opening orders, eliminating inventory risk and providing access to capital—key offerings previously only available to the largest retail chains. For brands, the platform provides powerful sales, marketing, and analytics tools, so sellers can simplify their wholesale business and focus on making great products. To date, Faire has facilitated nearly 7M new connections between brands and retailers on the platform. For more information, visit www.faire.com.

About Shopify:

Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Mattel, Gymshark, Heinz, FTD, Netflix, Kylie Cosmetics, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com.