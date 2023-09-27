American Banker Names Graper and Mariniello to 2023 Most Powerful Women in Finance List

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meghan Graper and Barbara Mariniello, Barclays’ Global Co-Heads of Debt Capital Markets, have been named to American Banker’s 2023 Most Powerful Women in Finance list. Now in its 21st year, American Banker’s The Most Powerful Women in Banking™ initiative recognizes individuals and teams for demonstrating exceptional leadership skills, strong business performance and a commitment to driving real outcomes for diversity, equity and inclusion in financial services.

“Huge congratulations to Meghan and Barbara for this terrific achievement which recognizes their exemplary leadership, industry knowledge, and deep client connectivity,” says Paul Compton, Global Head of the Corporate and Investment Bank and President of BBPLC. “This accolade is testament to the caliber of talent we have across Barclays, delivering with commitment and focus on our growth strategy; I am very proud to see them publicly celebrated.”

Meghan joined Barclays in 2001 and has held numerous roles across both Debt and Equity Capital Markets. Before assuming her current role in April 2023, she was Global Co-Head of Investment Grade Syndicate. View Meghan’s profile here. Barbara joined Barclays in 2000 and previously served as Head of Debt Capital Markets for Consumer Products, Retail, and Healthcare. Barbara was placed on the Most Powerful Women in Finance list in 2019. View Barbara’s 2023 profile here.

American Banker recently also named Michaela Diverio, Barclays Head of Consumer Retail ECM, to the 2023 Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next list. This list celebrates 15 rising stars in banking and finance that have initiated meaningful changes at their financial institutions and are on the path to becoming C-suite leaders of tomorrow.

“These women represent so much more than world-class business acumen and inspirational leadership skills,” says Chana Schoenberger, Editor-in-Chief at American Banker. “They symbolize the perseverance it takes to create meaningful change, the commitment needed to build stronger communities, and the creativity that’s essential to drive the industry into a new age.”

In celebration of the Most Powerful Women in Finance and Banking Lists, honorees will be celebrated at the Most Powerful Women in Banking Gala on October 5.

