PingSafe Announces Strategic MSSP Partnership With Human Managed

SAN FRANCISCO & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PingSafe, the only CNAPP platform powered by attacker intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Human Managed, providing data-driven and evidence-based security findings to improve the security posture of their extended customer base. Available now in Human Managed’s flagship Intelligence Decision Action (IDEA) Platform, PingSafe profoundly increases the outstanding capabilities of Human Managed to control threats and manage risk for their clients.

PingSafe is the world’s first graph-based CNAPP platform that reduces false positives by providing proof of exploitability, allowing security teams to focus on fixing the truly exploitable assets first. PingSafe also embodies true Shift-Left mentality via its custom policy creation and secret scanning module, allowing it to provide complete cloud security coverage across any combination of cloud services and technology stacks.

“It's a pleasure to bring PingSafe’s world-class CNAPP capabilities to Human Managed’s data platform,” said PingSafe CEO and Founder Anand Prakash. “PingSafe aims to be the cloud security platform that bridges the gap between attackers’ modus operandi and security solutions currently on the market. Our combined solution with Human Managed helps introduce a proactive way of defending the client's environment by imbibing attackers intelligence for prioritizing alerts. By integrating our platforms, we will be able to serve and protect our customers and future-proof their cloud security needs.”

Human Managed is a distributed analytics platform headquartered in Singapore and serves customers of all sizes in the essential service sectors across ASEAN. This partnership is PingSafe’s first MSSP engagement in the region. It will allow it to provide its best-in-class CNAPP capabilities to clients across various industries like Finance, Banking, Tech, and others.

“Human Managed’s vision is to empower decentralized decision-making. In today’s world of information overload, effective decision-making comes from getting relevant data, analyzing data with business context, and serving the right intelligence at the right time. To improve our customers’ capability to control threats across an increasingly distributed supply chain, we wanted to partner with a company that would enable us to continuously reduce the attack surface on cloud-native applications. PingSafe’s extensive integrations with cloud service providers, their decision-driven graph analytics, and an attack-focused approach to cloud security were some of the reasons why we chose to partner with them,” said Karen Kim, CEO of Human Managed. “With this partnership, we are in a unique position to secure infra, code, and data across multiple cloud services for our customers.”

About PingSafe

PingSafe is the only CNAPP platform powered by attacker intelligence. PingSafe’s offensive security engine helps businesses address the most critical and exploitable vulnerabilities at blazing-fast speed and scale. PingSafe helps secure cloud environments across various hyper scalers like AWS, GCP, Azure and various deployments like Kubernetes, VMs, and serverless. PingSafe is securing customers' cloud infrastructure globally and is a leader in the CNAPP category on G2. PingSafe is backed by Sequoia India and Southeast Asia’s (now known as Peak XV Partners) Surge and is based out of San Francisco and Bangalore.

About Human Managed

Human Managed is the Intelligence Decision Action (IDEA) Platform for businesses that generates personalized intel and recommendations from any data. The Human Managed platform takes data from any source and analyzes them for use cases related to cyber posture, digital scalability, and risk management. The personalized IDEAs are delivered as reports, notifications, and dispatch for fast and actionable decision-making. Founded in 2018, Human Managed is headquartered in Singapore and operates across the Philippines, India, and Hong Kong, and serves businesses of all sizes to improve their cyber, digital, and risk maturity.