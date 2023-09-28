Bowman Awarded Multi-Year Contract with Canadian National Railway Company

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment, announced it has been awarded a multi-year, on-call engineering services contract with the Canadian National Railway Company (“CN”).

Under the contract, Bowman will provide as-needed engineering and design work at various CN locations throughout the United States. These services include railway bridge design, railway track design, project management/construction management, civil and structural engineering design, drainage, stormwater management, transportation engineering, wastewater treatment, field surveys (including GPS, aerial mapping, lidar, and photogrammetry), GID/CADD and hydrology.

The first task order under the contract is a $700,000 construction management services assignment relating to a project in the suburban Chicago area. The project entails the construction of sheet pile retaining walls, excavation, embankment work and the replacement of the current stormwater management system for the construction of a secondary mainline track and accompanying support structures. Additionally, the project involves the installation of proposed lift stations and widening an existing bridge structure that spans a major roadway.

“Being chosen as a trusted on-call engineering service partner to the Canadian National Railway Company is extremely validating and is a significant milestone in our journey to expand the impact of transportation in our revenue mix,” said Gary Bowman, chairman and CEO of Bowman. “We have built strong relationships within CN over the past few years, delivering innovative engineering solutions on complex projects. This on-call contract establishes a long-term relationship between Bowman and CN and presents multiple opportunities for future collaboration and expansion.”

“Through our deliberate investments in strategic growth, we have assembled a team whose experience, hard work, innovation and dedication are unmatched and played a pivotal role in winning this contract,” added Bowman. “We are delighted to be afforded the opportunity to continue leveraging our capabilities and experience to provide superior value to CN and its customers.”

The Canadian National Railway Company is a leading North American transportation and logistics company. Essential to the economy, the CN team of approximately 23,000 railroaders transports more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 2,000 employees and more than 80 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.