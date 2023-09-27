AEG and Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board Announce First-of-Its-Kind Global Strategic Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, and Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (LA Tourism), the official, non-profit tourism promotion organization for the City of Los Angeles, have launched a strategic global partnership. As part of the multiyear deal, facilitated by AEG Global Partnerships, LA Tourism will further enhance its worldwide promotional efforts through the extensive domestic and international reach and numerous consumer touchpoints across AEG’s global portfolio of sports and live entertainment assets.

The dynamic new partnership transcends borders, promising far-reaching global engagement opportunities for fans and travel enthusiasts alike. In addition to showcasing Los Angeles through AEG's world-class portfolio of sports and live entertainment, LA Tourism becomes an official partner of the LA Kings (NHL) as well as an official partner and the “Preferred Destination in America” of The O2 arena in London, solidifying Los Angeles’ position as the premier getaway for visitors from the U.K. and other key international inbound markets, as well as leisure travelers and event attendees across the U.S. Notably, this marks the first partnership of its kind between LA Tourism and an NHL team, making it a historic moment for both the City’s sports and tourism industry.

With a focus on the U.S., as well as Australia, Canada, and the U.K. (three of LA’s top international feeder markets), this strategic alliance will help bring fans and travelers from around the world closer to the City of Angels, and underscores both partners’ commitment to the growth of world-class sports and live entertainment in Los Angeles – a major contributor to the community’s economic recovery and future growth.

"This new and innovative global strategic partnership between LA Tourism and AEG will elevate tourism opportunities for both organizations, while underscoring LA's status as one of the world’s premier destinations for sports and entertainment," said Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board President & CEO Adam Burke. “AEG's commitment to driving meaningful change in the world through philanthropy, sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion aligns perfectly with LA Tourism’s core values and supports our mission to improve the quality of life for all Angelenos through the economic and community benefits of tourism. Our partnership with AEG will enable us to accelerate the pace of economic recovery in LA, fueling job creation, local business sales, and vital tax revenues.”

To celebrate the start of the new partnership, LA Tourism joined the LA Kings this past weekend on their preseason trip to Australia to participate in the 2023 NHL Global Series – Melbourne, the first-ever NHL games played in the Southern Hemisphere. During the trip, the team played its first two preseason games in Melbourne on September 23rd and 24th against the Arizona Coyotes, and LA Tourism added to the game-day experience with a Lucky Seat Giveaway, during which an unsuspecting fan was gifted with an exclusive trip for two to Los Angeles.

“As a team deeply rooted in Los Angeles, we are thrilled to be embarking on a partnership that not only positively impacts our organization but also the city itself,” said LA Kings President and Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. “We understand the power of sports and entertainment to bring communities together, and we believe this partnership will only further enrich the lives of our fans, both on and off the ice. Together, with LA Tourism, we look forward to highlighting the vibrancy and diversity of our city to a global audience.”

Under the new partnership, LA Tourism will be featured prominently across AEG’s leading sports and live entertainment assets in the U.S and the U.K. As an official partner of the LA Kings, LA Tourism will benefit from an enhanced brand presence across the team’s digital channels as well as at Crypto.com Arena on game days. LA Tourism will also enjoy valuable in-game exposure including TV-visible signage during the Kings local and nationally broadcast regular season home games – significantly expanding its reach and ability to promote Los Angeles across the U.S. Moreover, as an official partner of The O2, LA Tourism will be prominently featured across the venue’s digital channels and out-of-home advertising, further amplifying LA’s global presence.

Nathan Kosky, Vice President (Europe) at AEG Global Partnerships added, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with LA Tourism as our ‘Preferred Destination in America’ at The O2. With over 9 million visitors to The O2 every year, we have a great opportunity to connect entertainment seekers and fans visiting the London venue with another iconic hotspot for live entertainment like Los Angeles. A first of its kind for The O2, this partnership really does showcase the power and potential of global partnerships here at AEG, as we’re able to provide a multi-continent platform which spans world-class venues, sports teams, and destinations.”

This collaborative partnership underscores LA as the destination of choice for travelers worldwide and provides a significant opportunity for LA Tourism to introduce visitors to some of the city’s best sights and attractions. Whether a first-time visitor or a returning regular, there are more reasons than ever to visit the City of Angels including the ongoing, $30 billion modernization of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), access to 7,700 brand-new hotel rooms all added since January 2020, over 200 MICHELIN recognized restaurants, the largest number of museums and performing arts venues in the U.S., and more professional sports teams than any other destination in the country. Known as the Entertainment Capital of the World, the city’s unparalleled vibrant culture, iconic landmarks and diverse entertainment options continue to make it a compelling choice for those seeking unforgettable experiences.

With a mutual desire to give back to residents who call Los Angeles home, this new partnership will see impactful community engagement initiatives take center stage. Over the course of the relationship, LA Tourism and the Kings Care Foundation will collaborate on joint community outreach initiatives providing much-needed support for unhoused Angelenos – including food and clothing drives during the holiday season. Additionally, during this multiyear partnership, the LA Kings will join LA Tourism on a future trade mission to Canada, where a key member of the team will engage with customers, the travel trade, and media as an official brand ambassador for both the team and the City of Angels.

“Our partnership with LA Tourism represents a dynamic collaboration between two organizations rooted in the City and deeply committed to enhancing the allure of Los Angeles as a hub for world-class sports and live entertainment,” said Scott Emery, vice president, global partnerships. “By combining our strengths, we look forward to showcasing the incredible opportunities this city has to offer and continuing in our mission to deliver world-class fan experiences in the entertainment capital of the world, furthering the city’s reputation as a destination of choice for people everywhere.”

Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (LA Tourism) serves as the official, non-profit tourism promotion organization for the City of Angels.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company.