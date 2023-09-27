Helion and Nucor Announce Collaboration to Deploy 500 MWe Fusion Power Plant

EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helion, a fusion power company, and Nucor Corporation, the largest steel producer and recycler in North America, today announced an agreement to develop a 500 MWe fusion power plant at a Nucor steel manufacturing facility in the United States. This collaboration is aimed at accelerating the future of clean energy in the industrial manufacturing sector.

The agreement between the two companies, which includes an investment by Nucor in Helion, will accelerate the journey towards sustainable, carbon-free industrial manufacturing. By deploying 500 MWe of fusion power, they will make history in the steel sector.

Fusion power will revolutionize energy supply for Nucor's steel manufacturing operations, providing baseload zero-carbon electricity. Nucor is already a leader in decarbonizing the steel industry and this project reinforces the company’s commitment to becoming the cleanest steel manufacturer globally. This is the first fusion energy agreement of this scale and is expected to pave the way for global decarbonization in industrial manufacturing.

Nucor CEO Leon Topalian emphasized the significance of this collaboration stating, " This project marks a tremendous milestone in the potential for the use of nearly limitless clean electricity for industrial manufacturing. By entering this agreement, we are demonstrating our commitment to be the cleanest steel producer in the world, while setting an example for all manufacturing companies."

Helion CEO David Kirtley added, " We're passionate about helping the world reduce its dependence on carbon-based energy sources with abundant, clean fusion power. We are excited to partner with Nucor, a leader in decarbonization in the steel industry. A project like this is only made possible by working with a forward-looking company like Nucor which is committed to decreasing its carbon emissions."

Helion, with a history of innovation in fusion technology, has already achieved remarkable milestones, including the construction of six working fusion prototypes and being the world's first private fusion company to achieve 100-million-degree plasma temperatures. The company is currently building its seventh prototype, Polaris, which is expected to be the first to demonstrate electricity production from fusion.

About Helion

Helion is a fusion energy company focused on generating zero-carbon electricity from fusion. Its mission is to build the world's first fusion power plant, enabling a future with unlimited clean electricity.