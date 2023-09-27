Wind River Delivers Wind River Studio for NTT DOCOMO’s Commercial Deployment of 5G vRAN Base Stations in Japan

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced that Wind River Studio is being used by NTT DOCOMO for its 5G virtualized network, which started commercial deployment this month in Japan.

For the launch of NTT DOCOMO’s first vRAN commercial service, Wind River Studio Cloud Platform was integrated with Fujitsu’s virtualized central unit (vCU) and virtualized distributed unit (vDU) with the latest NVIDIA-converged accelerator. Studio Cloud Platform provides a fully cloud-native, Kubernetes- and container-based architecture, based on open source software, for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of distributed edge networks at scale.

“The industry is increasingly moving toward vRAN and Open RAN, given compelling benefits such as network flexibility and scalability and reduced deployment and maintenance costs. By working with proven experts such as Wind River, Fujitsu, and NVIDIA, we are observing commercial-level feature support and quality and can help transform the industry and accelerate innovation to meet the needs of an evolving telecom landscape,” said Sadayuki Abeta, global head of Open RAN Solutions, NTT DOCOMO.

“Distributed cloud networks are highly complex. It will be essential to innovate to ease deployment and increase levels of automation and operational efficiency so that service providers can successfully support new 5G use cases,” said Paul Miller, chief technology officer, Wind River. “Working closely with leaders such as NTT DOCOMO, Fujitsu, and NVIDIA, Wind River can continue to deliver proven technology based on Studio that is live with operators in global deployments.”

“Fujitsu is delivering fully virtualized 5G base station software that can help customers achieve ultra-low latency services and highly optimized TCO. We look forward to continuing our work with NTT DOCOMO, Wind River, and NVIDIA to grow innovation for next-generation networks,” said Masaki Taniguchi, senior vice president, head of Mobile Systems Business Unit, Fujitsu.

“By working with industry leaders NTT DOCOMO, Wind River, and Fujitsu, NVIDIA is helping to deliver high-performance, power-efficient, software-defined 5G vRAN and AI applications in an all-in-one, commercial off-the-shelf, NVIDIA-accelerated system,” said Ronnie Vasishta, senior vice president of Telecoms at NVIDIA. “This technology can help enable innovative new use cases for a spectrally efficient 5G network.”

Wind River provides both its Studio Cloud Platform and Studio Analytics capabilities to NTT DOCOMO. Studio Cloud Platform, based on the open source StarlingX project, delivers a foundation for a geographically distributed, managed solution able to simplify Day 1 and Day 2 operations by providing single-pane-of-glass, zero-touch, automated management of thousands of nodes, no matter their physical location. Studio Analytics can be used to monitor the status of geographically distributed far edge clouds. Studio addresses the complex challenges service providers face in deploying and managing geographically distributed, ultra-low latency infrastructure and enables large-scale deployment of 5G virtualized base stations.

A leader in the 5G landscape, Wind River has played key roles in the world’s first successful 5G data session; in building commercial vRAN/O-RAN programs, including one of the largest Open RAN networks in the world; and launching the first fully automated edge data center for commercial service.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan’s leading mobile operator with over 86 million subscriptions, is one of the world’s foremost contributors to 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations.

https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.