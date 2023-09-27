 Quill Continues to Grow Nationwide Footprint with Sizeable New Partnerships Spanning Businesses Across Multiple Industries

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quill, a leading office supplies and services e-commerce platform, today announced new strategic partnerships with brands including Bradford Allen, Capital Square Living, Heart + Paw, and PlantTape. From veterinary offices to real estate, property management and more, these new partnerships showcase Quill’s ability to meet the needs of every type of office. Each of these new alliances also demonstrates Quill’s continued growth and competitive advantage in the marketplace due to its fast, free shipping, Instant Rewards, price match guarantee, Net 30 Terms and unparalleled customer service.

“Quill serves businesses large and small with workplace products and services to support them,” said Kaylynn Rudy, Head of Sales at Quill. “We are thrilled to partner with these companies to offer customized and effective supply ordering solutions.”

Quill’s new partnerships include:

Bradford Allen , a national full-service commercial real estate firm. Bradford Allen’s partnership with Quill saves them more than 26% on office and janitorial supplies, as well as print and promotional products.

Capital Square Living , a property management company. Quill's personalized account manager worked with Capital Square Living to create a custom savings program on office supplies for each of their properties across 25 cities. They have already saved an average of 19% from utilizing this platform.

Heart + Paw , a leading full-service veterinary center chain specializing in veterinary care, grooming and pet day care. With 20+ locations across the United States, Quill built Heart + Paw a customized solution that has helped them save an average of 30% on 200+ items across all locations.

PlantTape, a revolutionary agriculture technology company that brings precision agriculture to growers of vegetables, tomatoes, and hemp. In addition to saving over 20% and redeeming over 100+ rewards to-date with Quill, PlantTape also utilizes Quill's mailing and shipping services.

“When Heart + Paw was looking for a new supplier, we were impressed with Quill’s personalized approach and extensive inventory,” said Andrew Defino, Chief Financial Officer of Heart + Paw. “Their unbeatable prices also help us save on the items we order most, which is crucial for a growing business like ours.”

On the heels of the recent advertising campaign, “The Rewarding Workplace,” these partnerships reaffirm Quill’s commitment to making work more rewarding for businesses across the country. Other businesses looking to streamline their purchasing and operations can take advantage of Quill’s Instant Rewards, fast, free shipping, The Quill 30-Day Return Policy, Net 30 Terms, and unparalleled customer service by visiting Quill.com.

About Quill

Quill, a leading office supplies and services e-commerce platform, believes rewarding work starts with a rewarding workplace. Headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, Quill delivers the supplies businesses need to do their best work, including paper, ink & toner, cleaning and breakroom supplies, furniture, technology, and custom print. With Quill, customers can shop and earn points that can be redeemed immediately at checkout or saved for higher-value rewards, access high-touch, award-winning customer support, and take advantage of Net 30 terms to help build business credit. For more information, please visit www.quill.com/about, or follow @quill on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn and @quillcom on Twitter.