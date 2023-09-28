Seven Seas Water Group Breaks Ground on Historic Water Partnership with City of Alice, Texas

From Left to Right: City of Alice City Manager Michael Esparza, Texas State Representative and Chair of the Texas House of Representatives Natural Resources Committee Tracy O. King, Seven Seas Water Group CEO Henry Charrabé, City of Alice Mayor Cynthia Carrasco, Texas State Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa (Photo: Business Wire)

ALICE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seven Seas Water Group ("SSWG"), a multinational provider of Water-as-a-Service® ("WaaS") solutions, is pleased to announce the start of construction for the City of Alice brackish water treatment plant, marking a historic milestone as the first public-private partnership project for a reverse-osmosis treatment plant in the state of Texas. The groundbreaking ceremony was witnessed by representatives from the City of Alice, Texas Legislature, regional officials, and members of Seven Seas Water Group.

This state-of-the-art facility will empower the City of Alice with self-sustaining and drought-proof water, providing a safe, dependable, and independent supply of water. Upon its completion, the plant will provide the city with 2.7 million gallons of potable water daily.

Projected to commence water delivery in the second quarter of 2024, the plant will be operated and maintained by Seven Seas Water Group. The new plant guarantees the contracted volume and quality specified by the city’s drinking water standards and feeds the city's water storage and distribution system at a fixed, cost-effective rate.

Alice's City Manager, Michael Esparza, conveyed his passion for the project, stating, " This project signifies a tremendous leap forward for our community and underscores our commitment to ensuring reliable and safe water security for all of our residents."

Henry Charrabé, SSWG's CEO, emphasized the efficiency of this partnership, stating, " Our collaboration with the City of Alice management and key state agencies showcases the project’s advantages when public and private interests align. These synergies drive cost-effective, time-saving solutions that benefit local communities and foster long-term regional growth. The City of Alice is pioneering the blueprint of what effective decentralized water and wastewater public-private-partnerships should look like everywhere across the United States."

About Seven Seas Water Group

Headquartered in Tampa, with operations across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America, Seven Seas Water Group (SSWG) delivers annually over 18 billion gallons of water to industrial, commercial, governmental, municipal, and hospitality customers. SSWG designs, builds, owns and operates, delivers new facilities, or acquires and upgrades existing facilities, with the goal of optimizing project risk transfer between the public and private sectors. With an outstanding reputation for decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions, the SSWG “Water-as-a-Service®” approach seeks to help solve global water and wastewater infrastructure challenges. Seven Seas is owned by Morgan Stanley® Infrastructure Partners and serves as their portfolio platform for investments in water and wastewater treatment companies.