Syntropy Announces Collaboration with Evidium to Advance Data-Centric Healthcare

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Syntropy, a partnership between EMD Digital Inc., a subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Palantir Technologies Inc., announced a collaboration with Evidium, a developer of a healthcare platform that enables AI use in a responsible, reliable, and referenceable manner. The organizations will make end-to-end medical knowledge more computational and improve data quality for clinical research and practice. The coalition will be facilitated through Syntropy’s secure data collaboration platform.

Evidium’s Referenced AI platform will play a key role in transforming narrative-form information into AI-ready knowledge at the elemental level. This will allow clinical data to be disseminated and utilized with unprecedented scale and precision. Syntropy’s secure, collaborative ecosystem will enable researchers to review high-quality data, share insights, and apply their findings to clinical trials, helping to generate more specific treatment options. The healthcare industry will also benefit from Evidium’s methods that responsibly use AI and Syntropy’s ethical data practices.

"Evidium's vision and platform aligns directly with our mission of making science faster," said James Kugler, CEO of EMD Digital and Director of Syntropy. "Together, Syntropy and Evidium will work to make clinical research computable and scalable by simplifying the process of entering quality medical data onto a secure, trustworthy platform. The joint efficiencies will break down the silos that have hampered research to support collaboration on data. This will help shorten the time it takes to uncover crucial insights and deploy lifesaving discoveries."

Introducing an AI Operating System for Healthcare

The coalition comes at a time where, despite an overabundance of clinical data and evidence, much of it is not high-quality enough to provide actionable insights to spur new research knowledge. Additionally, manually extracting, reviewing, comparing, and translating medical evidence takes a tremendous amount of time and is highly costly. Combining Evidium’s Referenced AI capabilities with Syntropy’s secure data curation and collaboration environment will address these inconsistencies by improving data quality and the speed at which valuable information is extracted.

Providing the critical pieces of an AI Operating System (OS), the two platforms will reshape the complex relationships between data, knowledge, and evidence to convert the insights into AI-ready, scalable intelligence. This will allow researchers to sidestep traditional barriers to develop better clinical expertise while establishing a solid foundation through links to evidence and clinical guidelines. The two organizations will aim to create a self-perpetuating cycle of refined data and knowledge where precision medicine is accelerated for every patient.

Combining Trustworthy Data with Responsible, Reliable AI

The combination of the two platforms will enable more reliable, lower bias and more precise usage of Generative AI across use cases, both in workflow and analytics from vast and complex sources. While powerful, Large Language Models (LLMs) and vector databases alone do not provide the precision or timeliness that are essential factors in healthcare. By grounding LLMs in data that the two organizations have curated, modeled, and made computational, users can be ensured that AI is aligned and anchored in customer-customizable, high-quality data at the elemental level.

Syntropy enables researchers, healthcare institutions, and other healthcare stakeholders to contribute, share, view, and collaborate on data in a secure, unified platform. Founded on three key elements – traceability, contextualization, and governance – Syntropy ensures the source of the data is always available, ownership is protected, and all changes to the data can be tracked, so data remains trustworthy. Syntropy empowers healthcare providers, researchers, and collaborators to derive insights from every data point they collect and generate insights in a secure, compliant, and ethical manner.

"We are excited to announce this collaborative effort with Syntropy. Our teams are aligned to enable our customers to maximize the impact of their medical knowledge and bring trustworthy AI benefits to patients and every expert across the system,” said Carl Bate, Founder and CEO of Evidium. "There is too much at stake not to get this right. Our customers need AI systems to be expert-controlled and not let AI get out of control. We will achieve this by grounding AI in elemental, scientific quality data and referenceable knowledge. Syntropy plus Evidium enables this vision for our customers.”

Eventually, the offering will be expanded to more healthcare and biopharmaceutical organizations, with the goal of positively impacting patient quality and experience.

About Syntropy

Syntropy Technologies LLC is a technology company specializing in healthcare data governance, harmonization, and collaboration solutions aimed at unlocking the value of real-world data. Syntropy empowers healthcare providers, researchers, and collaborators to derive insights from every point of data they collect and generate in a secure, compliant, and ethical manner. Syntropy is a partnership between EMD Digital Inc., a subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (DAX: MKGAF), and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR). Foundry is a licensed trademark of Palantir. Syntropy is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Evidium

Evidium, Inc. is a healthcare AI and computational evidence company providing solutions to maximize the impact of medical knowledge across clinical practice and research, and leverage the power of AI responsibly, reliably and with referenceability. Through its first-of-its-kind combination of Referenced AI with Generative AI, Evidium converts medical knowledge into reliable AI solutions for enterprises. These solutions encompass: Clinical Copilot for next-best-action assistance in workflow; Fusion, for AI Evidence Engineering and Distribution, and Nova LLM for knowledge-based analytics. Headquartered in San Francisco, Evidium is backed by healthcare AI investors including Health2047, a venture studio powered by the American Medical Association and ROBO Global Ventures.

About EMD Digital

EMD Digital is a Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (DAX:MKGAF) subsidiary charged with exploring, testing, and delivering innovative solutions to make science faster.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at www.palantir.com.

