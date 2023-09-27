Terveystalo Chooses Thales as Trusted Identity Partner for Seamless, Secure Customer Experiences

MEUDON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thales announced today that it is collaborating with Terveystalo, a Nordic private healthcare service provider, to help provide seamless customer experiences while bolstering data security and compliance.

Terveystalo will rely on Thales’ OneWelcome Identity Platform to provide a better overall online experience for customers by unifying digital interactions across services, reducing friction, and developing more personalised customer journeys. Not only will customers feel more empowered and protected, but Terveystalo will also benefit from more secure accounts, improved data protection and greater compliance with stringent regulatory mandates applicable to the healthcare sector.

By implementing CIAM (Customer Identity and Access Management) capabilities from the OneWelcome Identity Platform, Terveystalo will be able to accelerate its digital development transformation, including quicker, uninterrupted online services, accelerated transition to the cloud, and the reduction of development time and costs.

“Digital identity is in our DNA,” says Danny de Vreeze, Vice President, Identity and Access Management products at Thales. “We’re looking forward to building a collaboration based on trust, to provide a competitive advantage that firmly establishes Terveystalo as the leading Nordic healthcare provider – and further strengthens the company’s strategy of delivering integrated, data-driven care with best-in-class outcomes.”

Sami Vellonen, Development Director at Terveystalo commented: “After reviewing a number of proposals, we selected Thales to enhance our integrated digital platform, enabling growth in selected markets and, most importantly, to realise our vision of functional and humane integrated care for all of Terveystalo’s customers.”

Regional technology partner, Nixu has been pivotal in fostering the collaboration between Terveystalo and Thales with their rich history of shaping the cybersecurity landscape in the Nordics. Nixu played a crucial role in this collaboration by providing a thorough technical evaluation of the OneWelcome Identity Platform as well as synchronising the migration plan.

As Finland’s largest healthcare provider, Terveystalo operates 370 clinics across Finland, with a further 155 clinics in Sweden, offering a wide variety of primary health care, specialised care, and well-being services for over 3 million corporate, private, and public sector customers. Terveystalo’s digital services are available 24/7, from any location.

About Thales Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies within three domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Digital Identity & Security. It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive. The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key areas such as quantum technologies, Edge computing, 6G and cybersecurity. Thales has 77,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2022, the Group generated sales of €17.6 billion.

