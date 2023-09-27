Arrivia, the World’s Largest Stand-Alone Travel Loyalty Provider, Partners with LiveVox to Optimize Traveler Customer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX), a proven cloud CCaaS platform built to transform contact center performance, today announced that it has been selected by arrivia, a travel loyalty and membership solutions provider, to optimize and automate their customer experience. For more than 25 years, arrivia has powered travel loyalty and rewards programs for some of the world’s most respected cruise, hotel, resort, and financial brands. Since implementation began in June 2021, the LiveVox contact center platform has been used across all subscription, travel, cruise, membership, and back-office functions to remove agent performance obstacles and automate time-consuming tasks to improve customer retention and loyalty for arrivia’s partner brands.

“LiveVox’s customer engagement and analytics capabilities have been a game changer for arrivia, and the technology has helped transform our contact center operations, including productivity improvements of up to 20% for our sales operations,” said Travis Markel, COO, arrivia. “Arrivia has fully immersed itself with LiveVox in nearly every way – the tech has key visibility in every board meeting, is featured in every partner review and carries its very own brand within our organization. We look forward to expanding our relationship in the near future.”

LiveVox’s simple-to-manage cloud contact center solutions provide arrivia agents with a single pane of glass view and automation capabilities to deliver seamless and informed omnichannel customer journeys. By utilizing LiveVox’s pre-integrated modules, arrivia is also able to provide channels of choice, unify data streams, and initiate focused, outbound campaigns. As a result of working with LiveVox, arrivia has realized substantial benefit across its membership and travel businesses.

“Our collaboration with arrivia is a perfect example of how LiveVox uniquely helps companies consolidate legacy solutions to improve productivity and eliminate costs,” said John DiLullo, CEO, LiveVox. “Supporting travel loyalty program contact center solutions is a mixture of both art and science. We’re extremely proud of arrivia’s confidence in our solution, and in our ability to improve their contact center operations while also providing to them a meaningful financial benefit.”

To learn more about LiveVox’s proven cloud contact center platform, visit https://livevox.com/.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a proven cloud CCaaS platform that helps business leaders redefine customer engagement and transform their contact center’s performance. Decision-makers use LiveVox to improve customer experience, boost agent productivity, empower their managers, and enhance their system orchestration capabilities. Everything needed to deliver game-changing results can be seamlessly integrated and configured to maximize your success: Omnichannel Communications, AI, a Contact Center CRM, and Workforce Engagement Management tools.

For more than 20 years, clients of all sizes and industries have trusted LiveVox’s scalable and reliable cloud platform to power billions of omnichannel interactions every year. LiveVox is headquartered in San Francisco, with international offices in Medellin, Colombia and Bangalore, India.

To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us @LiveVox, visit www.livevox.com or call one of our specialists at (844) 207-6663.

About arrivia

For more than 25 years, arrivia has powered travel loyalty and rewards programs for some of the world’s most respected cruise, hotel, resort, and financial brands, including American Express®, USAA®, and Marriott Vacation Club® by offering their customers more value through exclusive pricing and personalized options that inspire travel and customer loyalty. Arrivia’s travel privileges technology platform provides travel loyalty, booking, and marketing solutions to deliver exceptional value to customers and drive growth through exciting travel rewards and member benefits. To learn more about how arrivia helps companies drive growth, incentivize sales, boost affinity, and reward high-value customers, visit www.arrivia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including those containing the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “opportunity” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon management estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the LiveVox as of the date of this press release, and may include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of COVID-19, all of which are accordingly subject to change. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions set forth in this press release constitute LiveVox’s judgments and should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to LiveVox, which may cause the LiveVox’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance of financial condition. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2023. Although forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on assumptions that LiveVox believes to be reasonable, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. LiveVox’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and LiveVox does not undertake any obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.