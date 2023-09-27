AM Best Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to Olé Insurance Group Corp I.I.

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Preliminary Credit Assessment (PCA) to Olé Insurance Group Corp I.I. (Olé Insurance) (San Juan, Puerto Rico) with a Financial Strength Assessment of B++ pca (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Assessment of “bbb” pca (Good). The outlook assigned to this PCA is stable.

The PCA reflects Olé Insurance’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The PCA also reflects the company’s strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), prudent investment practices and an innovative business model. On the downside, Olé Insurance is subject to volatility derived from its relatively recent start of operations, expansion risk and sensitivity to changes in the evolution of its business plan.

Olé Insurance specializes in term life insurance, beginning operations in 2019 as Amedex Assurance Corp I.I. The company is licensed as a Class 5 International Insurer. Geographically, gross premiums are mainly distributed in Latin America: Ecuador (30%), Mexico (20%), Venezuela (11%), and the remainder (39%) in 17 other countries. The company has a growing distribution network, with over 3,000 independent agents based in the United States and Latin America.

The company’s operation is supported by automated systems and specialized personnel equipped with digital tools to assist prospective clients. Olé Insurance also uses background checks and technological tools to analyze the profiles of their clients. Some applications are automatically approved, and do not require medical examinations for assured sums of up to USD 1 million.

Olé Insurance’s risk-adjusted capitalization is at the strongest level, as measured by BCAR, with underwriting risk standing as the main component for required capital. Overall, the company’s balance sheet is very strong, but it is subject to volatility derived from its net business portfolio of distribution and growth.

As of year-end 2022, Olé Insurance’s gross written premium stood at USD 2.9 million, and, as expected from a new company, technical income and year-end results were negative. Prudent underwriting practices are the key driver that could influence future operating results.

