Island Hospitality Management Named Operator of 114-Room SpringHill Suites Truckee

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Officials of Island Hospitality Management, the premier third-party management company for select-service and upscale, extended-stay hotels, announced that the company has been named the operator of the 114-room Springhill Suites Truckee. The property is owned by Mission Hill Hospitality, a leading select service and extended stay hotel investor.

“We are extremely excited to add another premier hotel in California, strategically positioned in a region that enjoys the advantages of diverse activities and attractions,” said Gregg Forde, president and COO, Island Hospitality Management. “We are keen to oversee operations at this leading hotel and further enhance its outstanding performance.”

Located at 10640 East Jibboom Street, the hotel is minutes from the area’s top attractions, including Lake Tahoe, historic downtown Truckee and Donner Memorial State Park. Guests visiting Truckee can enjoy skiing, hiking, biking and golfing, all within easy access. SpringHill Suites Truckee offers complimentary breakfast, 24/7 fitness room and complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel.

About Island Hospitality

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Fla., Island Hospitality Management is a leading, national, third-party, independent management company. It operates more than 90 properties under 20 different brands, primarily premium, select-service hotels; upscale, extended-stay properties; and upscale hotels, outdoor and resort lodging in 27 states and the District of Columbia. Additional information is available on the company’s Web site, www.islandhospitality.com.