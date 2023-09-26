Higi Selects ThoroughCare to Assist in Managing Chronically Ill Patients

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThoroughCare, Inc., a leading care coordination organization, continues to demonstrate operational growth and success, today announced a new partnership with Higi, a Modivcare service (Nasdaq: MODV). Higi was acquired by Modivcare in March 2023 and supports Modivcare’s development of the leading integrated supportive care platform for individuals living with complex health conditions. Higi will implement ThoroughCare’s integrated care coordination software platform as part of Higi’s complex care management solution to provide data collection and care management services for chronically ill and vulnerable patients.

“Our relationship with Higi further validates the effectiveness of our platform in improving patient care and streamlining workflow and data management for the healthcare providers we partner with,” said Dan Godla, Founder & CEO of ThoroughCare. “ThoroughCare continues to expand and improve on our solution and services to provide an industry-leading technology that simplifies care delivery.”

ThoroughCare has helped healthcare providers overcome healthcare challenges through intuitive software solutions for streamlined patient care. Just in the first half of 2023, ThoroughCare has announced multiple partnerships as part of continued growth and expansion of its platform. To discover how your healthcare organization can partner with ThoroughCare, contact a representative by visiting www.thoroughcare.net.

“By integrating ThoroughCare’s platform, the Higi Care Management team will be better equipped to provide our patients with the care and guidance they need,” said Jeff Bennett, CEO of Higi. “ThoroughCare’s Digital Care Coordination software enables us to provide better monitoring and care management services for patients as an extension of their primary care provider in between doctor visits.”

In addition to new partnerships, ThoroughCare recently announced expansion to a new location in Pittsburgh’s North Side to allow for further operations growth and new hiring initiatives. As one of Inc. Magazine’s fastest-growing private companies in the US and Pennsylvania, ThoroughCare offers competitive compensation, benefits, retirement planning, and career advancement opportunities. Explore open roles at www.thoroughcare.net/join-our-team.

About ThoroughCare

Founded in 2013, ThoroughCare provides digital care coordination solutions to over 600 care delivery organizations throughout the United States. ThoroughCare’s comprehensive care coordination, analytics, and mobile applications are designed to enable personalized health experiences, streamline value-based care delivery, and help identify the next best actions at critical moments. Learn more at: www.thoroughcare.net

About Higi, a Modivcare Service

Higi addresses the lack of access to care by providing a digital-first strategy to assess consumers' ongoing health risks, deliver risk-appropriate care management solutions, and navigate consumers to interventions offered by stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem at scale. Higi meets consumers where they are via its omnichannel national network of 6,000 FDA-cleared, free-to-use, community-based Smart Health Stations, web, mobile, email, and text tools, home-based biometric devices, and a nationally based clinical care team, offering a unique combination of consumer-centered, self-care, and virtual care resources. Learn more at higi.com.

Modivcare Inc. (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. Modivcare is a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from ThoroughCare, journalists and analysts may call 844-842-6422. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication but may have changed.