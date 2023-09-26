DP World: Solidifying South America’s Central Role in Enabling Trade Across the Americas

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a groundbreaking moment for South American trade, DP World welcomed the mammoth CMA-CGM Alexander Von Humboldt ship from the CMA-CGM shipping line to its port facilities in Callao, Peru and Posorja, Ecuador earlier this month. At nearly 400m in length and with 186,000 tons of capacity, the vessel is the largest container vessel to dock in either nation’s waters, highlighting the role of DP World’s terminals in enabling efficient, sustainable regional trade and the West Coast of South America’s growth as a global trade hub.

As the sole terminals in Ecuador and Peru equipped to accommodate ships of this size, DP World’s operations are playing a pivotal role in reshaping South America’s trade dynamics. The arrival of the CMA-CGM Alexander Von Humboldt not only bolsters trade ties across Asia, Europe, and the U.S., but also offers greater efficiency between the main ports of the South American region, given its immense cargo capabilities.

The operation of mega ships can significantly enhance both efficiency and sustainability in maritime trade in part by accelerating the development of trade hubs. With the capacity to carry larger volumes of cargo, cost is reduced on a per-container basis, leading to more economical sea freight rates. Plus, transporting a larger volume of goods in a single journey significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions per container.

“Given our robust handling capacity and investments in innovative port infrastructure, our terminal at the Port of Callao is the preferred gateway for Peruvian trade. Accommodating these larger vessels isn't just a nod to maritime engineering, but a step toward redefining global trade efficiency. Harnessing these vessels’ capacity and economies of scale puts us in a stronger position to offer competitive pricing in global markets and ensure that the future of trade is both swift and sustainable,” said Nicolás Gauthier, CEO of DP World Peru.

Considering that a staggering 90% of Peru's container movement is through the Port of Callao, this event further positions DP World and, by extension, Peru, as a key economic and port player not just locally but in the broader North American landscape. Peruvian producers will now have a competitive edge in accessing global markets.

In Ecuador, DP World’s investments in container handling infrastructure, its deepwater port (-16m) and channel access have overcome historic restrictions on ship capacity. Earlier this year, DP World’s port operations were recognized by the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), issued by the World Bank, as the second most efficient port in all of America.

“The arrival of these large mega-ships loaded to their maximum capacity generates economies of scale, contributing to the development of Ecuadorian foreign trade. And our port in Posorja has been the main destination for the most advanced vessels in the industry,” said Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World Ecuador.

Bicentennial Dock Project

Beyond this recent achievement, DP World is also leading the way with the ambitious “Muelle Bicentenario” expansion project in Peru, which will increase South Terminal’s capacity by 80%. This means the port will be equipped to handle more than 2.7 million TEUs or 20-foot containers. In line with the company’s aggressive decarbonization strategy, DP World is moving to electrify all of new port vehicles, with deliveries of electric ship-to-shore (STS) cranes and rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes expected by end of year.

DP World’s continued commitment to enhancing the region's trade capability is evident in its $400 million investment to expand the South Terminal. This venture will extend the Berth to 1,050 meters, making it one of the only ports on the West coast of South America that can simultaneously host three vessels or two mega vessels. The expansion will also increase the container yard space to a total of 40 hectares. The project will be fully completed by April 2024.

