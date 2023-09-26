Leaderology Makes Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-growing Private Companies

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leaderology, an award-winning and WBENC-certified leadership development firm renowned for its ability to drive enduring and transformative outcomes, proudly earned its place on the esteemed 2023 Inc. 5000 list. This ranking offers a data-driven glimpse into the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, and with an impressive 268 percent growth achieved over the past three years, Leaderology has secured its position among the top 3000 enterprises on the prestigious list.

“Winning this award speaks volumes about our approach,” said Marissa Waldman, chief excellence officer. “As a company dedicated to developing fearlessly authentic leaders everywhere, we have a vested interest in being bold and genuine while prioritizing a psychologically safe internal work culture, which has paid off many times over for our clients and our own business growth as a result. We are honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 list and appreciate the recognition by such an esteemed publication.”

Leaderology, a woman-owned business, has received numerous Stevie Awards alongside mainstream global brands. The business was built upon core tenets of inclusion and diversity and proudly prioritizes people over profits. Despite facing external skepticism and an unforeseen pandemic, this steadfast commitment to doing what's right resulted in substantial revenue growth that exceeded even the most optimistic projections.

“Fearless, authentic leadership is hard,” said Waldman. “But leadership is not just a job; it’s a purpose. We champion this mentality for our clients, and we demand it of ourselves at Leaderology. This commitment is one of the driving forces behind our consistent and rapid revenue growth, and we take immense pride in seeing our efforts validated by the honor of this prestigious recognition.”

The Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately-held businesses in the United States and this year’s list represents companies that have successfully navigated inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment and Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

For a complete list of this year’s Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

ABOUT LEADEROLOGY: Leaderology, a WBENC-certified, women-owned consultancy headquartered in Santa Ana, Calif., stands as a pioneering force in leadership development, strategy/team alignment and executive coaching, deeply committed to forging transformative results for its clients). Its work cultivates a psychologically safe environment while facilitating personal and professional excellence for individuals and teams. With a commitment to fearless authenticity, Leaderology offers customized executive coaching and leadership development programs tailored to meet clients where they are in their career journeys. Leaderology offers a refreshingly bold and invested approach, providing a transformative journey for all clients, leaders and the organizations they serve. The belief at its core is that anyone can become a great leader with the right tools and ongoing support to apply leadership principles effectively and sustainably. To discover more about Leaderology, visit www.leaderology.com/.