WHOOP Coach takes proprietary WHOOP algorithms, a custom-built machine learning model, the latest in performance science and research, and a member’s unique biometric data to identify patterns and connections in their WHOOP Recovery, Strain, Sleep, Health, and Stress data.

WHOOP unveils the new WHOOP Coach powered by OpenAI, the first wearable to deliver highly individualized performance coaching on demand. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WHOOP, the human performance company, today announced the launch of WHOOP Coach – an advanced generative AI feature – that promises to revolutionize the wearables market.

WHOOP Coach takes an in-depth knowledge of a WHOOP member’s goals, their unique biometric data, and the latest performance science and generates highly individualized, conversational responses to their health and fitness questions – all within seconds. WHOOP has long leveraged the power of machine learning to help members better synthesize and understand their data. Now with GPT-4, OpenAI’s most advanced generative AI system, WHOOP Coach is a revolutionary step forward in offering the most personalized on-demand health and fitness coaching available on the market today.

“There’s been a lot of hype about the promise of AI,” said Will Ahmed, Founder & CEO of WHOOP. “WHOOP Coach actually delivers on it. With the launch of WHOOP Coach, we’re now offering on-demand, personalized health and fitness coaching. This is the first of its kind and it will transform our members’ relationship with their data.”

HOW WHOOP COACH AI IS TRANSFORMING HEALTH AND FITNESS COACHING

WHOOP Coach was developed to reimagine how members receive recommendations and guidance on their health and fitness. WHOOP Coach takes proprietary WHOOP algorithms, a custom-built machine learning model, the latest in performance science and research, and a member’s unique biometric data to identify patterns and connections in their WHOOP Recovery, Strain, Sleep, Health, and Stress data. Using OpenAI’s deep learning technology, WHOOP Coach can then produce responses to each member’s health and fitness questions instantly in over 50 different languages.

"Integrating AI into the health and personal performance space can enable even more value from wearable technology,” said Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI (and long-time WHOOP member). “WHOOP Coach is an exciting application of GPT-4, and we’re eager to learn from WHOOP members on how our models are helping to unlock human performance."

WHOOP Coach is the only resource of its kind to offer distinct and unique responses based on a member’s individual data. The more data a member shares on WHOOP, the more effective and pointed WHOOP Coach becomes. Members who track over 140 custom behaviors in their WHOOP Journal – from diet to medication – can unlock highly individualized insights to see how those behaviors affect their physiological metrics.

WHAT WHOOP COACH CAN DO

WHOOP Coach goes beyond surface-level insights and unlocks a powerful new coaching experience on WHOOP. WHOOP Coach provides members with behavior-changing benefits including:

Bespoke training plans and recommendations: Get custom-designed plans, routines, recipes, recommendations and more that address your body and your goals. I have a 5k next month with a goal of running it in 24 minutes. Can you build me a training program? Or How can I maintain my fitness level with a newborn baby? Insight into the unknown: WHOOP Coach sifts through thousands of your data points to identify why you’re feeling the way you are – and exactly what affects performance. Why am I so tired? Am I getting sick? Expansive information on key performance topics: Better understand key performance science concepts and topics. What is HRV? Or Why is Zone 2 training important? Detailed comparisons to people like you: Understand what is normal or how you stack up to other members. How does my sleep compare to other people my age? Membership support: Get 24/7 assistance with your membership or account. My WHOOP isn’t charging — can you help?

WHOOP continues its mission to unlock human performance. WHOOP Coach is the latest new and innovative feature to be offered to members, following the recently released Strength Trainer, which allows members to measure strength training exercises and quantify the physiological impact of muscular load, as well as Stress Monitor, which supports members seeking insight on health factors that can change how they feel day to day.

WHOOP Coach is now available in the WHOOP app and more information is available at: www.whoop.com. If members prefer to not use the feature, they can turn off WHOOP Coach under “Settings” within the WHOOP app.

