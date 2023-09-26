Factor Joins Forces with Barry’s to Deliver Fitness and Flavor with the Power Your Potential Campaign

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Get ready to embark on a journey that combines the best of both worlds—fitness and food! Factor, America's leading ready-to-eat meal delivery service, announced today a partnership with leading global fitness brand Barry’s to celebrate Barry’s 25th Anniversary. The Factor x Barry’s Power Your Potential campaign features a limited-edition collection of co-branded nutritionist-backed Fit Fuel meals, snacks, and drinks that support an active lifestyle. In addition, consumers can take their fitness journey to the next level with exhilarating Factor-themed Barry’s classes in studio and complimentary one-on-one nutritionist sessions with Factor registered dietitians.

Available the week of September 30 through the week of November 4, Factor subscribers can choose among a rotating selection of energy-boosting Factor x Barry’s Fit Fuel Meals and Fit Fuel Power Packs. With flavor-packed, chef-prepared selections like Moroccan-Spiced Shredded Chicken Bowls and Chile-Cilantro Salmon, the Fit Fuel Meals feature premium ingredients and are ready to eat in just two minutes, leaving consumers with more time to focus on crushing their fitness goals. Designed as a convenient pre or post-workout companion, the specially curated Fit Fuel Power Packs feature an array of energy bites, cold-pressed juices, and satisfying grain bowls to help power up or cool down.

“ At Factor, we’re all about fueling your hustle with flavorful and nutritious meals, which is why we're thrilled to kick off this epic partnership with Barry's,” said Mike Apostal, CEO of Factor. “ We've cooked up a delicious lineup of meals and snacks that are packed with protein and essential nutrients, perfect for charging those busy gym days or when you’re on-the-go.”

The brands are amping up the celebration even further with fueled Factor-themed classes at Barry’s studios, designed to break a sweat and get your endorphins pumping. If fans can’t make it to the studio, don’t sweat it! Starting today through October 26, Factor and Barry’s are launching a fun and interactive 2-minute workout TikTok Challenge, “ Show Us What You Can Do In 2,” encouraging consumers to stay active while their Factor meals heat up. One lucky winner will receive one free annual membership to Barry’s (8 classes per month for 12 months) and one free year of Factor meals.

" We're thrilled to be partnering with Factor to celebrate this major milestone for Barry's 25th Anniversary," said Vicky Land, SVP of Brand & Communications at Barry's. " This collection of nutritious meals will fuel our community and help them accomplish their goals inside the Red Room and out."

For more information on the partnership, click here. For more information or to order the Fit Fuel Meals and Power Packs, visit Factormeals.com.

About Factor

Factor is a fully-prepared meal delivery service that is taking a whole new approach to fresh-prepared food. The company’s weekly rotating menu of 34+ weekly meal and 45+ add-on options, including shakes, juices, snacks, proteins, and desserts, are hand-crafted by gourmet chefs and optimized by dietitians. Factor is based in Batavia, IL and delivers anywhere in the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit Factormeals.com.

About Barry’s

Barry's is the original high-energy cardio and strength interval training workout. Having launched in 1998 in Los Angeles it went on to spur a global boutique fitness movement. Since then, it has grown from “The Best Workout in the World,” to become not just a fitness leader, but a community and lifestyle with innovative in-studio and digital class modalities, Fuel Bars, retail offerings, and a competitive loyalty program. With 84 studios spanning 14 countries, plus Barry’s X – the brand’s inaugural digital fitness experience and “Best At-Home Cardio Class" winner in the 2022 Women’s Health Fitness Awards – Barry’s now brings its global Fit Fam community to its signature Red Room both virtually and physically. Following the success of the original workout, Barry’s expanded its class offerings to include: LIFT (a 50-minute class focusing on strength training with monthly benchmarks for attainable goal setting); RIDE (a 50-minute class offering high-intensity interval training style indoor cycling paired with traditional Barry’s floor work); and Barry’s X, the first-of-its-kind digital fitness community, that features both Live and On-Demand classes, each with Express and Full Length versions. Now a worldwide phenomenon with a cult-like following, Barry’s makes working hard and getting strong, fun. For more information, visit www.barrys.com.