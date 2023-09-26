iTech AG and Hyperscience Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Services for Federal Government Customers

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iTech AG, a leading technology consulting firm helping federal, state, local and private organizations streamline and modernize operations, today announced its partnership with enterprise AI and automation provider Hyperscience. This partnership will provide government customers with process automation capabilities to drive greater efficiencies, more accurate decision making and improved citizen interactions.

Government agencies process a multitude of citizen forms submitted in a variety of formats, making it difficult to process and extract data. This leads to a data backlog, straining employees and creating long wait times for citizens. Together, iTech AG and Hyperscience will tackle this challenge through intelligent document processing and automated systems. Customers can automate their most complex, mission-critical processes, driving better outcomes.

“Our partnership with Hyperscience will utilize automation for efficiency in our team and for our federal customers, streamlining processes from form submission to data extraction,” said Frank Antezana, CEO and co-founder of iTech AG. “With these new capabilities, we’ll continue our mission of providing cutting edge, human-centric solutions through the ServiceNow platform and other avenues that help government teams better serve citizens and enhance employee productivity.”

Hyperscience’s machine learning and human-centered approach to automation increases document and data processing speeds at scale across seven cabinet-level agencies, saving users hours and significantly improving citizen response times. Hyperscience is on track to surpass one billion processed documents for the U.S. government in 2023, unlocking valuable data for the Social Security Administration, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Air Force and more.

As an elite ServiceNow partner, iTech AG will serve as the only Hyperscience partner that supports all ServiceNow partner tracks, including sales, pre-sales, implementation and developer enablement. iTech AG will integrate Hyperscience’s offerings for current customers, ensuring interoperability with existing technology stacks, including but not limited to ServiceNow, Salesforce and Pega.

“Hyperscience is committed to harnessing AI so people can work more effectively. The partnership with iTech AG will allow us to expand our work within the federal government, where greater efficiencies can better protect warfighters, serve citizens and accomplish critical missions,” said Brian Bridger, Director-Federal Partner Sales at Hyperscience. “Our technology, coupled with iTech AG and both our teams’ agile, human-centric approach to IT modernization, will serve a crucial need for the public sector.”

About iTech AG

Founded in 2008, iTech AG is a technology consulting firm that helps federal, state, local and private organizations streamline their operations to achieve better, faster and more predictable results. Using a wide range of customized and innovative solutions, we modernize our customers’ systems and processes to help them unlock their true potential. In 2015, iTech AG was certified an 8(a) disadvantaged small business by the U.S. Small Business Administration. In 2022, iTech AG was awarded 8(a) STARS III. For more information, visit www.itechag.com.