The Mom Project Announces its Talent Platform of 1.3 Million Moms is Now Integrated with the SAP® Store and SAP Fieldglass

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mom Project, a leading digital talent and community platform serving more than 1.3 million moms, dads and caregivers and 3,000+ companies today announced that it is now available on SAP®Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings as well as integrated through the SAP Fieldglass Vendor Management System (VMS) for managed services procurement and external workforce management programs. This new total talent offering through The Mom Project will connect companies with its unique talent community through The Mom Project technology platform, delivering a real competitive advantage to recruiting and hiring needs.

“Partnering with SAP SuccessFactors via the SAP® Store and SAP Fieldglass brings the total talent offering a significant step forward in creating opportunities for our talented pipeline of moms while helping companies address their evolving hiring strategies,” said Allison Robinson, founder and CEO, The Mom Project. “The future of work continues to change with an even stronger focus on the human-centric experience and we are here to help companies support the entire employee journey by creating a clear advantage to hire more moms and lead the future of work.”

Through this new partnership and integration with SAP SuccessFactors into the SAP®Store and SAP Fieldglass, The Mom Project will enable more companies, from Fortune 500 to small and midsize companies to connect with its platform's diverse and inclusive talent pipeline of 1.3 million users. More importantly, these new distribution channels will accelerate The Mom Project’s commitment to creating economic opportunities for moms by expanding access to more customers and partners to meet their talent pipeline and diverse hiring strategies quickly.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree. SAP Fieldglass solutions help businesses manage flexible workforces better and faster with greater insight, control, and savings across assignment management, contingent workforce management, services procurement, and worker profile management.

To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions. These solutions complement the existing SAP portfolio to extend the value of joint customer investments. The Mom Project is working with SAP to create offerings that meet specific unique talent pipeline requirements so customers can achieve positive business outcomes in their talent and hiring strategies. Learn more at SAP Store.

About The Mom Project

The Mom Project is the leading digital talent and community platform for moms to discover their economic potential. Serving more than 1.3 million moms (dad and caregivers) and 3,000+ companies through its robust suite of hiring, career education and talent retention solutions, The Mom Project is supporting moms in finding economic opportunity on their own terms. Headquartered in Chicago, the company was founded in 2016 by Allison Robinson, who serves as CEO, has raised $116M in funding to date, the largest global investment in female workforce development. Serena Williams joined The Mom Project as a strategic advisor to further mobilize the mission in 2020. Additionally, The Mom Project’s non-profit RISE helps women of color find greater economic opportunity through multifaceted support and upskilling total more than 7000 scholarships to date. For more information, please visit www.themomproject.com.

