Macy’s and Toys“R”Us ® Announce Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List for the 2023 Holiday Season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To kick off this upcoming holiday season, Macy’s and Toys“R”Us® have unveiled Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List for 2023 to make every gift giver the star of the holidays by offering top toys for every age and interest. This year’s list of hot toys features the most coveted toys for the ‘Toys R Us’ kid in all of us, from favorite brands like Barbie, Hot Wheels, Pokémon, LEGO, Nerf & more. Geoffrey’s curated list will also feature a Toys“R”Us® global exclusive Geoffrey with a Globe FUNKO, and a selection of popular brands created by Toys“R”Us including Fast Lane, You & Me, True Heroes and more.

Toys“R”Us is now open all year long in every Macy’s-branded store nationwide. Customers can shop toys off the Hot Toy List and thousands more, arriving now through October in-store and online at macys.com and toysrus.com, as well as on the Macy’s app. We’ve also curated special online gift guides to get the kids in your life exactly what they want – featuring toys in categories by age, interest, the shows they watch, the movies they can’t wait to see and things they do.

“We are thrilled to bring Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List for the 2023 holiday season to our customers with unique Toys“R”Us experiences for kids of all ages to explore and discover all of these fun toys at Macy’s stores across the country,” said Adeline Trento, resident toy expert at Macy’s. “We have the most coveted toys on everyone’s holiday list, guaranteed to make you the star of the season.”

Geoffrey’s Top Toys List

This year’s must-have toys take the guesswork out of holiday shopping. Discover unique ways to play with the toys featured on Geoffrey’s list.

Check out Geoffrey’s top 10 toys of 2023:

Geoffrey’s Sweepstakes

In celebration of the launch of Geoffrey’s Hot Toys List, Toys“R”Us will be hosting a sweepstakes for U.S. residents to enter for a chance to win items from this year’s Hot Toy List. Starting on September 26th, and ending on October 6th at 3:00pm ET, participants can enter by interacting with the Toys“R”Us Hot Toy posts on Instagram. Each day of the sweepstakes, one toy from the Top 10 Toys of the Hot Toy List will be awarded to one winner. Plus, one grand prize winner will receive all ten toys! Winners will be announced starting on or around October 13th. No purchase is required to enter the sweepstakes and the rules are available on Toysrus.com.

Geoffrey’s Birthday In-Store Celebrations

Starting October 13th, the Toys“R”Us experience comes to life with a variety of themed events in Toys“R”Us shops at all Macy’s-branded stores. To celebrate Geoffrey’s birthday, visit your local store for free giveaways and activities from favorite brands such as Pokémon, Marvel, Fisher Price, Hot Wheels, L.O.L Surprise! and more! Each Toys“R”Us shop features colorful fixtures, play areas and “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families to explore and discover.

